Scotland have made two changes to his starting team for Saturday’s final autumn Test against Argentina at Murrayfield.

Jack Dempsey is one of two new additions to the Scotland starting XV for the Autumn test against Argentina on Saturday. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Both are enforced, and both are in the pack. Jack Dempsey comes into a rejigged back row to cover the absence of the injured Hamish Watson who suffered a head injury in the defeat by New Zealand on Sunday.

Dempsey, who has appeared as a replacement in the last two matches, starts at No 8, with Matt Fagerson switching to blindside flanker and Jamie Ritchie going over to openside. It is Dempsey’s first start for Scotland.

The other change is in the second row, where Jonny Gray replaces brother Richie who is suspended after being cited for reckless use of the elbow against the All Blacks.

Scotland’s backline is unchanged but there are wholesale changes on the bench.

George Turner has recovered from a shoulder injury and comes in for Ewan Ashman as replacement hooker; Jamie Bhatti and Murphy Walker replace Rory Sutherland and WP Nel as the substitute props; Glen Young comes in as second row cover, while Andy Christie does the same for the back row; and Cameron Redpath returns to the replacements’ bench, with Mark Bennett dropping out.

It will be the fourth time Scotland have played the Pumas this year having toured Argentina in the summer where they lost the series two Tests to one.

Scotland (v Argentina, Saturday, BT Murrayfield, 3.15pm)

15. Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs) 95 caps

14. Darcy Graham (Edinburgh Rugby) 32 caps

13. Chris Harris – Vice Captain – (Gloucester Rugby) 38 caps

12. Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors) 10 caps

11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby) 22 caps

10. Finn Russell (Racing 92) 64 caps

9. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) 57 caps

1. Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby) 15 caps

2. Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors) 56 caps

3. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 53 caps

4. Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs) 71 caps

5. Grant Gilchrist – Vice Captain – (Edinburgh Rugby) 58 caps

6. Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 27 caps

7. Jamie Ritchie – Captain – (Edinburgh Rugby) 35 caps

8. Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors) 3 caps

Replacements

16. George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) 29 caps

17. Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors) 23 caps

18. Murphy Walker (Glasgow Warriors) 1 cap

19. Glen Young (Edinburgh Rugby) 2 caps

20. Andy Christie (Saracens) 3 caps

21. Ben White (London Irish) 8 caps

22. Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby) 37 caps