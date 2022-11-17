Both are enforced, and both are in the pack. Jack Dempsey comes into a rejigged back row to cover the absence of the injured Hamish Watson who suffered a head injury in the defeat by New Zealand on Sunday.
Dempsey, who has appeared as a replacement in the last two matches, starts at No 8, with Matt Fagerson switching to blindside flanker and Jamie Ritchie going over to openside. It is Dempsey’s first start for Scotland.
The other change is in the second row, where Jonny Gray replaces brother Richie who is suspended after being cited for reckless use of the elbow against the All Blacks.
Scotland’s backline is unchanged but there are wholesale changes on the bench.
George Turner has recovered from a shoulder injury and comes in for Ewan Ashman as replacement hooker; Jamie Bhatti and Murphy Walker replace Rory Sutherland and WP Nel as the substitute props; Glen Young comes in as second row cover, while Andy Christie does the same for the back row; and Cameron Redpath returns to the replacements’ bench, with Mark Bennett dropping out.
It will be the fourth time Scotland have played the Pumas this year having toured Argentina in the summer where they lost the series two Tests to one.
Scotland (v Argentina, Saturday, BT Murrayfield, 3.15pm)
15. Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs) 95 caps
14. Darcy Graham (Edinburgh Rugby) 32 caps
13. Chris Harris – Vice Captain – (Gloucester Rugby) 38 caps
12. Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors) 10 caps
11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby) 22 caps
10. Finn Russell (Racing 92) 64 caps
9. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) 57 caps
1. Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby) 15 caps
2. Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors) 56 caps
3. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 53 caps
4. Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs) 71 caps
5. Grant Gilchrist – Vice Captain – (Edinburgh Rugby) 58 caps
6. Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 27 caps
7. Jamie Ritchie – Captain – (Edinburgh Rugby) 35 caps
8. Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors) 3 caps
Replacements
16. George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) 29 caps
17. Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors) 23 caps
18. Murphy Walker (Glasgow Warriors) 1 cap
19. Glen Young (Edinburgh Rugby) 2 caps
20. Andy Christie (Saracens) 3 caps
21. Ben White (London Irish) 8 caps
22. Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby) 37 caps
23. Cameron Redpath (Bath Rugby) 3 caps