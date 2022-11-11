Scotland team to play New Zealand: Finn Russell starts, three changes, big call in front row

The Racing 92 player will start at stand-off against the All Blacks, with Blair Kinghorn on the bench. Russell, 30, was left out of Gregor Townsend’s original squad for the series but was called up on Monday after Adam Hastings was injured in last weekend’s win over Fiji. Kinghorn started the first autumn Test against Australia but finds himself among the replacements following the return of the 63-times capped fly-half. Russell’s initial exclusion was a contentious move by Townsend who challenged the player to work on his form and consistency. Russell responded by helping Racing win the three games on the spin, scoring 57 points.