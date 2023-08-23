Scotland have made six changes for Saturday’s match against Georgia at Murrayfield and there is a welcome return from injury for scrum-half Ben White.

Ben White has recovered from an ankle injury and will start for Scotland against Georgia. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

It’s the final warm-up game for the Rugby World Cup which begins in France next month and Gregor Townsend has, as promised, selected a strong side. White damaged his ankle against France at Murrayfield on August 5, causing him to miss the return match in Saint-Etienne the following week, but he returns to start against Georgia, taking over at scrum-half from Ali Price.

Townsend, the Scotland head coach, has resisted the temptation to rest some of his key players and there are starts for Finn Russell, Sione Tuipulotu, Huw Jones and Duhan van der Merwe in the backs, while the back row of Jamie Ritchie, Rory Darge and Jack Dempsey is selected for the second match in a row.

White’s inclusion is one of three changes to the backline from the narrow defeat by the French at the Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium. Darcy Graham comes in on the right wing in place of Kyle Steyn who scored two tries in 27-30 reverse in Saint-Etienne. And Ollie Smith is selected at full-back instead of Blair Kinghorn and will win his sixth Scotland cap.

There are three changes in the pack, two of them in front row where Jamie Bhatti replaces Pierre Schoeman at loosehead prop and Dave Cherry comes in at hooker for George Turner. In the second row, Sam Skinner partners Grant Gilchrist at lock, with Richie Gray dropping out.

There are changes on the bench, with Ewan Ashman coming in as replacement hooker, Matt Fagerson providing back-row cover and stand-off Ben Healy in line to win his third cap. Chris Harris, the experienced centre, is also among the replacements.

It’s the fourth and final preparation game for the Scots before they fly out to France for the World Cup where they will open their Pool B campaign against holders South Africa in Marseille on September 10, then face Tonga, Romania and Ireland.

Scotland team: (v Georgia, Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Saturday, 5.30pm. TV: live on Prime Video)

15. Ollie Smith (Glasgow Warriors) 5 caps

14. Darcy Graham (Edinburgh Rugby) 35 caps

13. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) 38 caps

12. Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors) 18 caps

11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby) 30 caps

10. Finn Russell (Bath Rugby) – Vice-Captain – 71 caps

9. Ben White (Toulon) 15 caps

1. Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors) 31 caps

2. Dave Cherry (Edinburgh Rugby) 9 caps

3. WP Nel (Edinburgh Rugby) 55 caps

4. Sam Skinner (Edinburgh Rugby) 27 caps

5. Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh Rugby) - Vice-captain - 64 caps

6. Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh Rugby) - Captain - 42 caps

7. Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors) 10 caps

8. Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors) 11 caps

Replacements

16. Ewan Ashman (Edinburgh Rugby) 8 caps

17. Rory Sutherland (unattached) 25 caps

18. Javan Sebastian (Edinburgh Rugby) 5 caps

19. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) 28 caps

20. Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 35 caps

21. George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) 22 caps

22. Ben Healy (Edinburgh Rugby) 2 caps