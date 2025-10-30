Scotland team to face USA named as star duo provide major boost and two debutants selected

Edinburgh duo passed fit for opening match of Autumn series

Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe have both been passed fit to start for Scotland against the USA at Murrayfield on Saturday in the opening match of the Quilter Nations Series.

Liam McConnell, the 21-year-old back-row forward, will make his international debut and there could also be a first cap for his Edinburgh team-mate Harri Morris who has been named on the bench.

The match will mark the return to Scotland colours of No 8 Jack Dempsey who has not played for the national team since the Six Nations game against Wales in March due to the hamstring injury he sustained that day.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has named his team to face USA at Murrayfield on Saturday. | SNS Group / SRU

The availability of Graham and van der Merwe is a significant boost for head coach Gregor Townsend after both wingers missed Edinburgh’s recent match against Cardiff, Graham with a knee injury and van der Merwe due to a heel issue.

Saturday’s game against the US will be a landmark occasion for van der Merwe who will win his 50th cap. He is Scotland’s record try-scorer with 31 tries, one ahead of Graham.

The team for the autumn opener is made up of home-based players only as the match falls outside the designated international window. There are eight selected from Glasgow Warriors and seven from Edinburgh.

Captain and two vice-captains named

Stafford McDowall, the Glasgow centre, will captain the side, with his club-mates Scott Cummings and Jamie Dobie named as vice-captains.

McDowall’s centre partner is Ollie Smith, with another Glasgow duo, Adam Hastings and Dobie, selected at half-back. Another Warriors man, Kyle Rowe, is at full-back.

Stafford McDowall will captain Scotland against the USA. | SNS/Scottish Rugby

Patrick Harrison is at hooker and will have Rory Sutherland and D’Arcy Rae either side of him. Tighthead prop Rae will be making his first start for Scotland, six years after his debut.

Marshall Sykes joins Cummings in the second row, and the back row comprises McConnell, Dylan Richardson and Dempsey.

The bench sees the welcome return of prop Murphy Walker who has been dogged by injury issues in recent years. He is joined by Morris, the 24-year-old Edinburgh hooker, who has yet to play a competitive match in the current campaign but showed up well in pre-season matches.

After the USA, Scotland will take on New Zealand, Argentina and Tonga at Murrayfield.

Scotland team to face USA (Murrayfield, Saturday, 5.40pm)

Starters: 15. Kyle Rowe (Glasgow Warriors); 14. Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), 13. Ollie Smith (Glasgow Warriors), 12. Stafford McDowall (Glasgow Warriors, capt), 11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh); 10. Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors), 9. Jamie Dobie (Glasgow Warriors, vice-capt); 1. Rory Sutherland (Glasgow Warriors), 2. Patrick Harrison (Edinburgh), 3. D'Arcy Rae (Edinburgh), 4. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors, vice-capt), 5. Marshall Sykes (Edinburgh), 6. Liam McConnell (Edinburgh), 7. Dylan Richardson (Edinburgh), 8. Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors).