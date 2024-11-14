Scotland team to face Portugal: Uncapped trio, raft of changes, youngest debutant in 60 years

Gregor Townsend names his matchday 23 to face Portugal

Freddy Douglas is poised to become Scotland’s youngest men’s debutant in over 60 years after being named on the bench for Saturday’s autumn Test against Portugal.

Douglas, 19, has yet to play a competitive first-team game for his club, Edinburgh, but is in line to make his bow in Test rugby at Murrayfield this weekend. He is one of three uncapped players in Gregor Townsend’s match-day squad for the third game of the Autumn Nations Series.

Alex Samuel, the Glasgow Warriors second row, and Ben Muncaster, the Edinburgh back row, have both been picked to start and will make their Scotland debuts. Douglas, meanwhile, could become Scotland men’s youngest debutant since Donald White in 1963 and the openside flanker in line to play for the national side just 18 months after featuring in the 2023 Under-18 Six Nations Festival.

There are 14 changes to the starting XV which faced South Africa on Sunday, with only Tom Jordan retaining his place. Jordan, who has reportedly agreed a deal to join Bristol Bears from Glasgow next season, starts at full-back again.

Freddy Douglas has been named in the Scotland matchday 23 to face Portugal at Murrayfield. | SNS Group / SRU

There is a return on the wing for Darcy Graham who scored four tries in the autumn opener against Fiji but missed the South Africa game because of concussion. Arron Reed of Sale Sharks starts on the other wing for his first Test at Murrayfield.

Stafford McDowall will skipper Scotland from inside centre having previously co-captained Scotland against Canada in the summer. Rory Hutchinson, of Northampton Saints, is at outside centre. The half-back pairing is Glasgow Warriors duo Adam Hastings and George Horne.

In the pack, Patrick Harrison and Will Hurd will add to the two caps they gained on summer tour with Jamie Bhatti also starting in the front row. Samuel is joined by Scarlets’ Alex Craig in the second row, and the back row is made up of No 8 Josh Bayliss, blindside flanker Luke Crosbie and openside Muncaster.

Glasgow hooker Johnny Matthews, left out of the original autumn squad, is named on the bench. Ewan Johnson, the Oyannax lock, is selected as a second row replacement, and Kyle Rowe returns after missing the South Africa match with a hamstring injury. Matt Currie, the Edinburgh centre, is also among the replacements and set for his first Scotland match at Murrayfield.

Scotland team to face Portugal at Scottish Gas Murrayfield on Saturday 16 November, kick-off 3.10pm, live on TNT Sports

15. Tom Jordan – Glasgow Warriors (2)

14. Darcy Graham - Edinburgh Rugby (40)

13. Rory Hutchinson - Northampton Saints (7)

12. Stafford McDowall - Glasgow Warriors (7) CAPTAIN

11. Arron Reed - Sale Sharks (2)

10. Adam Hastings - Glasgow Warriors (31)

9. George Horne - Glasgow Warriors (32) VICE-CAPTAIN

1. Jamie Bhatti - Glasgow Warriors (34)

2. Patrick Harrison - Edinburgh Rugby (2)

3. Will Hurd - Leicester Tigers (2)

4. Alex Craig - Scarlets (4)

5. Alex Samuel - Glasgow Warriors (uncapped)

6. Luke Crosbie - Edinburgh Rugby (11) VICE-CAPTAIN

7. Ben Muncaster - Edinburgh Rugby (uncapped)

8. Josh Bayliss - Bath Rugby (8)

Replacements

16. Johnny Matthews - Glasgow Warriors (1)

17. Rory Sutherland - Glasgow Warriors (35)

18. Elliot Millar Mills - Northampton Saints (6)

19. Ewan Johnson - Oyonnax (3)

20. Freddy Douglas - Edinburgh Rugby (uncapped)

21. Jamie Dobie - Glasgow Warriors (8)

22. Matt Currie - Edinburgh Rugby (3)