Scotland talisman Finn Russell has say on profit share plan for British & Irish Lions

Participating players will share in the profits from a British & Irish Lions tour for the first time when the composite side plays in Australia next summer.

A deal has been struck which will see the creation of a new partnership model whereby a portion of post-Tour profits will be made available for sharing between players.

The plan has been backed by Finn Russell, Scotland men’s team representative, who said: “The Lions have built a great legacy that goes beyond the game itself. The players have always been at the heart of it and it’s only right that we create an environment where players are recognised for their efforts.”

Scotland stand-off Finn Russell was part of the British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa in 2021. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Russell was on the last Lions tour, to South Africa in 2021, and is likely to be selected for the 2025 trip to Australia.

The agreement will also result in increased collaboration between the Lions and the players around scheduling and preparation. Fitting the Lions’ needs into a busy club programme has long been a bugbear, with the extended domestic seasons tending to overlap with initial squad get togethers. The hope is that by involving the players more in the discussions around scheduling, the tour can be more successful.

A statement from the Lions said: “Working together, they will create the optimum schedule to give the players the best chance to prepare for a successful Tour. For 2025, this will include a training camp and the pre-Tour Lions 1888 Cup match in June, following a squad announcement day and a player administration day to induct players into the Lions squad. Players will also engage in a debrief session after the Tour to review all aspects of it in detail.

“Alongside on-the-pitch-preparation, the new agreement will see the British & Irish Lions support players off the pitch through a range of activity and initiatives. Each Lions player will be provided with personally tailored high-quality digital content daily during the Tour and will also be provided with content post-Tour for use on their own personal social media channels.”

Scheduling for next year has already been announced and there are potential clashes.

The Lions will play Argentina in Dublin for the 1888 Cup on June 20 as a curtain-raiser for the 2025 tour. They will then travel to Australia, with the opening match scheduled for June 28, against Western Force in Perth.

The Top 14 final will also be played on June 28 which means French-based players such as Scotland’s Blair Kinghorn, who plays for Toulouse, could miss the start of the tour if he is selected and his club are involved in the play-offs. The URC and English Premiership finals are both scheduled for June 14.

Ben Calveley, British & Irish Lions CEO, welcomed the profit-sharing agreement with the players and said in a statement: “We know that players love playing for the Lions, and it is the pinnacle of their professional careers, and this landmark agreement highlights how they are at the centre of our thinking.

“I would like to thank Simon Keogh of Rugby Players Ireland who acted on behalf of all the Unions from a player representative perspective and was integral in bringing all of this together. I would also like to thank our Unions who each played a key role in the development of this agreement which crucially reflects the value we place on our players.

“This announcement reflects the Lions integral role within an aligned professional rugby ecosystem and follows the announcement of our strategic partnership with Premiership Rugby and United Rugby Championship, and the joint venture with Rugby Australia for next year’s Tour.”

Ieuan Evans, the British & Irish Lions chair, added: “"This is a significant development for the players who are integral to the success of every Lions Tour, and it is right that their efforts on and off the pitch are recognised.

“With less than nine months to go until the first Test in Australia, anticipation is building, and we are committed to creating the very best environment for our players both on and off the pitch, supporting them all the way and ensuring they have an amazing Lions experience.

“I am delighted that we have reached this agreement with the players and want to thank everyone for their efforts in making it happen.”