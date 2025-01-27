Scotland take painful Six Nations lessons and plan to use their 'superpowers'

Schoeman wants no repeat of what happened in Rome

Scotland do not have to go back far to recall the pain of losing to Italy.

In last year’s Six Nations, Gregor Townsend’s men went down 31-29 in a pulsating encounter in Rome. It capsized any lingering hopes Scotland had of making an impact in the competition and was the undoubted low point of 2024 for the national team.

Prop Pierre Schoeman started that afternoon at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome and calls the defeat “a dark line in the sand” moment for the team, particularly the second-half collapse. So when the Azzurri arrive at Murrayfield on Saturday for the opener of the 2025 Six Nations, nobody will be taking victory for granted.

Scotland prop Pierre Schoeman is eyeing a strong start to the Six Nations. | SNS Group

“That was totally unacceptable,” Schoeman said of the way the Italy match unfolded. “All of us felt that. However, it's how you bounce back.”

Scotland’s outing after Italy was away at Ireland and while they also came out on the wrong side of a result, Schoeman believes that shows the team’s powers of recovery. “We were not happy with the loss, don't get me wrong, but the performance you put in after that, going into Ireland, was fantastic, according to us.

“After such a dark line in the sand moment like you discussed, I would suggest that bouncing back from that, getting the training in, being mentally and physically switched on for what's about to happen.”

It’s about moving forward for Schoeman, one of the key pillars of this current Scotland team. The 30-year-old has now been capped 37 times and is one of the more experienced members of the group. There is no doubting the pain of losing in Rome but he has tried not to let it linger.

“We blocked that long ago,” said Schoeman. “We learned a lot from that, but it's like in life, if you make a personal mistake or something external happens to you, it's how you react after that. So we have a chance now to prep and to be fully honoured for this match, and that's what we did this week already.

“It's just focusing on us, obviously reviewing what the opposition is going to bring and do, and we know how passionate they are. They're going to be physical, they're going to be fully energised, but we believe. We're very confident to get that win that first match against Italy

“For us it's important to start well, especially the first test match. We've learned our lessons. You always keep learning, but I feel we have to individually and collectively achieve and deliver now, as we do in training.”

That is something we hear a lot from Scotland in moments of defeat: learning our lessons. Last year ended on a high note for Scotland with three wins out of four in the Autumn Nations Series. Schoeman is asked what the Scots took away from defeats by some of the world’s best in France, Ireland and South Africa.

Pierre Schoeman and Scotland were humbled by Italy last time out. | SNS Group / SRU

"The biggest takings we've had is being disciplined in key moments, but also rough around the edges,” the front-rower explained. “So we learn from the opposition that we play: the Springboks, the All Blacks, Ireland, France. We learn what their superpowers are, and how we can be better at defending it, also using our superpowers against them.”

Have Scotland’s superpowers been diminished by the unfortunate injury to captain Sione Tuipulotu? A ruptured pectoral muscle will sideline one of the best centres in the world for potentially five months. His absence will be keenly felt, but Schoeman is backing others to step up.

"Look, for him, we know he'll be stronger,” said Schoeman. “The way he's formed is just incredible, like we all know. And as a captain, he's excellent. He's calm, both on attack and defence. But we have massive leaders in departments: attack, contact and defence leaders, as well as the game drivers, the 9s and the 10s and the 15s, that really drive us well and speak well and lead well. And we have full confidence in the next player to step in, in any injured position.

“I mean, anything can happen in the Six Nations as well, for us or any teams. So we are full of confidence, like the next guy will be just as good. And we'll back them, support them, and not only rely on them to be on their game, but also to lead through example. Not just with great chat and communication, but actually through our own actions, and show we care, so should you.”

Pierre Schoeman is being talked about as a Lions candidate. | SNS Group

Schoeman has a lot to play for this year. His Edinburgh Rugby head Sean Everitt believes he should be in with a chance of representing the British and Irish Lions this summer in Australia. It is put to the hulking forward that it should be a goal of his.

"It must be,” responded Schoeman. “Look, it's a personal goal and a dream of mine that I'm working for. But for me, sincerely - and it's not a Mr or Mrs Universe answer but it's true - is to focus on the first test against Italy. That's what will get you there, is doing your job and doing it bloody well.