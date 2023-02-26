Scotland suffer first Six Nations defeat in France despite valiant effort after early red cards

The 100th meeting of these sides saw Scotland brought back down to earth but they made France fight all the way after a wretched start to the match in Paris which was largely self-inflicted.

Confidence had been sky high in Gregor Townsend’s team following bonus-point victories over England and Wales but hopes of Scotland winning their opening three games in the championship for the first time in 27 years were undone in a crazy opening eight minutes in which they conceded two tries and had Grant Gilchrist sent off. Mohamed Haouas, the pugnacious French prop, followed him in for an early bath soon after during an incident-packed first half played out amid a riot of colour and noise in the Stade de France.

The hosts got their noses in front in the fifth minute and never relinquished their lead, eventually winning 32-21 and outscoring the Scots by four tries to three. Finn Russell’s converted try in the 67th minute brought the visitors back to within four points but it was the closest they got and Gael Fickou’s late score snuffed out any hope of a comeback.Huw Jones continued his fine form with a try in each half, but France notched three in the first 18 minutes through Romain Ntamack, Ethan Dumortier and Thomas Ramos, the latter after he intercepted an overly ambitious pass from Russell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland showed composure, courage and no little skill as they attempted to retrieve what looked like a desperate situation but France’s early lead proved too big. Jones and Sione Tuipulotu again looked like a potent centre combination but Russell wasn’t afforded the same space he had against Wales. This was undoubtedly a huge step up from England and Wales but Scotland stayed in the game right until the end. Their Six Nations title challenge is not over and they now face another huge match, at home to Ireland on March 12.

Scotland's centre Huw Jones scores a try as France's scrum-half Antoine Dupont attempts to tackle during the Six Nations match in Paris. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

A blistering rendition of La Marseillaise had the crowd whipped up before kick-off and, in truth, it was an opening from hell for Scotland. A thumping hit by France’s flanker Anthony Jelonch on Duhan van der Merwe set the tone. The Scots winger was penalised for not releasing and the hosts used it as a platform to launch waves of attacks. The visitors were scrambling but they couldn’t do it quickly enough and Ntamack got over in the corner for the opening try, which Ramos converted expertly from the corner.

Worse was to follow for Scotland a couple of minutes later. Gilchrist went in high on Jelonch, catching the France forward in the head with his shoulder. Nika Amashukeli, the Georgian referee, watched several repeats before deciding it was worthy of a red card and Gilchrist peeled off his scrum cap and trudged off. Scotland were reeling and France scented blood. Ethan Dumortier, flying down the left wing, took an expertly timed pass from Ntamack to run in try number two.

As Ramos struck the post with the conversion attempt, the Scotland players gathered around for an emergency confab. It seemed to work as soon afterwards they managed to put some pressure on the French line for the first time in the match. In the meantime, Jonny Gray was summoned from the bench to fill the gap left by Gilchrist, with Hamish Watson the unlucky player to be sacrificed.

It was a remarkable opening and there was more drama to follow. Haouas, sent off at Murrayfield three years ago for lamping Jamie Ritchie, saw red again. This time Ben White was the victim, feeling the full force of the prop’s head at a scrum in the 12th minute. At least the playing numbers were now level, even if the scoreline wasn’t. Sipili Falatea came on for Gregor Alldritt as France reshaped their front row.

Scotland lock Grant Gilchrist is shown a red card by referee Nika Amashukeli during the Six Nations defeat to France in Paris. (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Scotland were back in the game and kicked a succession of penalties to the corner but they came to nought. Zander Fagerson was closest to scoring but when he stretched over he just failed to ground the ball. France were ruthless in their response. A loose pass by Russell was seized on by Ramos who sprinted in from his own half for the hosts’ third try of the game which he then converted to make it 19-0 before we’d even reached the halfway point of the first half.

La Marseillaise was booming around the stadium and Russell looked downcast but the fly-half bounced back admirably, cutting France open with a brilliant break before playing in Sione Tuipulotu. The ball was recycled and Scotland went wide but they were too laboured and Jamie Ritchie’s pass to Duhan van der Merwe went slightly behind the winger who was bundled into touch before he touched down. Scotland should have scored on that occasion but they did manage to get on the board a couple of minutes later. Russell was the architect, picking out Jones who ran a superb line straight down the middle. Russell’s conversion reduced France’s lead to 19-7 but they edged further ahead with a Ramos penalty five minutes before half-time after Matt Fagerson infringed at the breakdown.

Scotland got into the dressing room without any further damage although the home fans were furious when Amashukeli denied France a fourth try following a quick lineout. The referee had already blown for half-time.

Townsend’s needed to strike an early blow in the second half and Jones obliged. An initial burst by the centre had France in trouble and Scotland managed to recycle, with Ben White finding Tuipulotu who passed on to Jones for his second try of the match. Russell converted and Scotland were back within eight points but France were playing a canny game and the sure-footed Ramos landed another penalty to make it 25-14 as the game approached its final quarter.

France centre Gael Fickou (bottom) scores the final try to seal the 32-21 victory over Scotland. (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland looked to their bench and summoned Jack Dempsey and Ali Price to provide fresh impetus which they duly did. After a fine break from Tuipulotu, Price fired the ball out to Russell whose little show-and-go gave him just enough space to squeeze over. His conversion brough Scotland to within four points with 13 minutes remaining. But it was France who ended the game on the offensive, pinning Scotland back in their own 22, kicking a penalty to the corner rather than taking an easy three points and reaping the reward when Gael Fickou scored their fourth try in the final minute.

Scorers: France: Tries: Ntamack, Dumortier, Ramos, Fickou. Cons: Ramos 3. Pens: Ramos 2.

Scotland: Tries: Jones 2, Russell. Cons: Russell 3.

Red Cards: G Gilchrist (Sco, 6min); M Haouas (Fra, 11min)

France: T Ramos; D Penaud, G Fickou, Y Moefana, E Dumortier; R Ntamack (M Jalibert 69), A Dupont; C Baille (R Wardi 62), J Marchand (G Barlot 69), M Haouas, T Flament, P Willemse (R Taofifenua 53), A Jelonch (F Cros 14-13; 24), C Ollivon, G Alldritt (S Falatea 12).

Replacements: S Macalou, B Couilloud.

Scotland: S Hogg; K Steyn (B Kinghorn 69), H Jones, S Tuipulotu, D van der Merwe; F Russell, B White (A Price 57); P Schoeman (J Bhatti 63), G Turner (F Brown 63), Z Fagerson (WP Nel 63), R Gray, G Gilchrist, J Ritchie, H Watson (J Gray 11), M Fagerson (J Dempsey 57).

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia).