Scotland suffer agonising defeat by Australia as Blair Kinghorn misses last-gasp kick to seal historic win

The stand-off has emerged as Gregor Townsend’s first-choice 10 and was starting his fifth Test in a row, with Finn Russell cast into the wilderness. Kinghorn rose to the occasion at times, setting up Ollie Smith for Scotland’s first try and then scoring a brilliant second himself. Unfortunately, he missed the opportunity to win the match in the final seconds when his penalty from 40-plus metres went wide and Australia held on to win 16-15, their first victory over the Scots for six years.

Gregor Townsend’s side, who had held a nine-point lead going into the final quarter, saw the match turn on Glen Young’s yellow card. They allowed Australia back into the game and a try from James Slipper and the boot of Bernard Foley turned it in their favour as Scotland ultimately paid the price for indiscipline.

Kinghorn hadn’t taken long to make his mark, playing in Smith with a cleverly delayed pass for the full-back to score after 11 minutes. Scotland won a lineout just outside the Aussie 22 and first Sione Tuipulotu and then Pierre Schoeman took it on, making precious yards. The ball was recycled and Tuipulotu was involved again before Kinghorn slipped in Smith. The full-back still had plenty to do but finished superbly, cutting inside both McDermott and Tom Banks before diving over.

Scotland's Blair Kinghorn is comforted by captain Jamie Ritchie after missing a game-winning penalty in the last minute

Smith, playing his first Test at Murrayfield, sported a grin as wide as the Clyde. Kinghorn’s conversion attempt drifted wide and Australia cut the lead to two points almost immediately. Schoeman was penalised and Bernard Foley slotted over the three-pointer.

The Wallabies had enjoyed the lion’s share of possession and territory in the opening quarter but found themselves two points behind on the scoreboard. Tate McDermott, back in at scrum-half for the first time in over a year, was a livewire for the visitors, his blond mullet bouncing around in the Murrayfield breeze. Smith managed to stop him early on after a chip and chase, an important block for the home side.

Scotland were forced into a change after 24 minutes when Sam Skinner departed with a foot injury and Glen Young stepped off the bench. It didn’t halt their momentum after the try and they could and should have gone further ahead. Kinghorn opted to kick to the corner rather than take the three points after Michael Hooper had been penalised and the gamble almost paid off. Kinghorn looped a lovely pass to Tuipulotu who was lurking on the right wing but the centre dropped the ball with the tryline in his sights.

Play was brought back for another Scotland penalty and once again they went for the try. They went through the forwards this time but they were held up over the line when they should have come away with the points. It was all happening and amid the mayhem Schoeman was penalised for jumping over James Slipper’s tackle in a semi-comedic moment.

The pendulum swung back Australia’s way and it was their turn to go to the corner rather than take the kickable penalties. Smith smothered the danger but Scotland were under the pump. Ali Price put in a solid defence tackle on McDermott as the home side continued to hold firm. But the Aussie pressure continued and when Dave Cherry failed to roll away from a tackle Foley took the opportunity to kick the visitors ahead with the last action of the first half.

Scotland began the second period in a blaze of glory, with Kinghorn pulling off an audacious score. It all began with an Australian scrum in the Scotland half but when Mark Bennett snared Foley the ball fell loose. Kinghorn hacked it on and took off like a greyhound out the traps. No Aussie could live with his speed and the stand-off was able to kick on again before the ball sat up perfectly for him to plunge over the line with Andrew Kellaway in his slipstream. It was a magnificent try, showcasing the former Hearts youth’s pace and footballing skills.

Kinghorn had a spring in his step and kicked a penalty to stretch Scotland’s lead to 15-6 with 27 minutes remaining but things unravelled for Townsend’s side soon after. Duhan van der Merwe had not seen much of the ball but took a superb high ball and rampaged down the left wing. Foley stopped him in tracks but Price managed to free the ball and flick it out to Grant Gilchrist only for the lock to fumble.

Worse was to follow for the Scots as referee Luke Pearce brought play back for a clearout by Young on McDermott. Unfortunately for the Jed man, his bicep made contact with the scrum-half’s head and he was sent to the sin-bin, with the Scotland man being told it would have been a red card had it been his shoulder.

Taniela Tupou of Australia lifts the Hopetoun Cup during the Autumn International match between Scotland and Australia at Murrayfield.

Australia took the opportunity to bring on their subs and the refreshed tourists made the most of the extra man. Captain James Slipper finished off a fine move to score a rare Test try and Foley added the conversion to bring the Wallabies within two points. The stand-off then knocked over a penalty to edge the Aussies 16-15 ahead with 11 minutes remaining.

In between, Kinghorn had tried to spark Scotland but his floated pass to Jamie Ritchie was just too high for the captain.

