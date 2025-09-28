Scotland star's return to Top 14 action lasts 10 minutes as match blighted by serious injury

How the Scottish contingent fared in France’s Top 14

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland scrum-half Ben White’s return to club rugby ended in despair as his Toulon team lost 35-32 away to Bayonne - with the No 9 sent to the sin bin just ten minutes into the match.

White was part of the Lions squad that won the summer tour of Australia and as a result, was given more time off that some of his Toulon counterparts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the 27-year-old was handed his first start of the 2025/26 campaign, only to receive a yellow card on ten minutes for a shoulder charge on Bayonne’s Sireli Maqala. White, whose contract at Toulon expires at the end of the season and has been linked with a move to Edinburgh Rugby, was then replaced on 56 minutes by Baptiste Serin.

Toulon's French full-back Melvyn Jaminet is halted during the defeat by Bayonne. | AFP via Getty Images

Bayonne won the match in the 80th minute thanks to a penalty from Joris Segonds and they move up to fifth in the standings. However, the match was stopped for several minutes towards the end after Toulon winger Gaël Dréan was taken off on a stretcher and given oxygen after suffering a nasty fall and landing on his head as the visitors chased a win

Scotland’s Blair Kinghorn played 53 minutes for defending champions Toulouse as they recovered from last weekend’s surprise humbling by Montpellier by trouncing Castres 59-12 at Stade Ernest Wallon.

Toulouse were soundly beaten away to Montpellier 44-14, but responded emphatically back on home soil on Saturday. They ran in nine tries, with Guillaume Cramont scoring three of them. Kinghorn was posted out on the wing and was replaced early in the second half as Toulouse manage his fitness after his exertions with the Lions during the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Montpellier held by newly-promoted side

Montpellier failed to build on that win over Toulouse as they drew 22-22 all away to newly-promoted Montauban, requiring a last-minute penalty from Hugo Reus to land a share of the spoils. Scotland scrum-half Ali Price started for the visitors, with fellow Scot Alexander Makibasa coming on midway through the second half.

Meanwhile, Scotland flanker Jamie Ritchie is still searching for his first win as a Perpignan player after he and his teammates were soundly beaten 31-9 away at La Rochelle.