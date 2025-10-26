Scotland star's rapid progress goes on - but what position is best for him

Brown revelling in his form for club - and hopefully country

Gregor Brown will swap club rugby for the international game this week and the Glasgow Warriors forward believes Friday’s hugely physical encounter with the Bulls will help him make the adjustment more readily.

Brown is one of 19 Glasgow players named in Gregor Townsend’s squad for the forthcoming Quilter Nations Series which will see Scotland take on USA, New Zealand, Argentina and Tonga at Murrayfield.

It’s the US up first on Saturday, a game which will see Townsend select home-based players only as the fixture falls outside the agreed international window.

Gregor Brown powers through the Bulls defence during Glasgow Warriors' URC win. | SNS Group

Everything points to on-form Brown starting the match, the only question seemingly being whether it will be in the second or back row?

The Aberdonian wore the No 6 jersey in the 21-12 win over the Bulls and has started in this position in three of Glasgow’s first five URC games. He broke through as a flanker but last season saw him being used more and more in the second row, and not just for the Warriors. He started at four for Scotland in the Six Nations decider against France in Paris, vindication that Townsend also sees him as a Test lock.

“He’s said that he likes the fact I can play both [positions],” said Brown. “Last year was a huge learning curve for me, going into the second row at Test level. I took a lot of those learnings, especially around lineout time, from second row into the back row, but I feel comfortable in both positions.

“I probably have a little bit more in the legs to be a bit more explosive in the back row, but equally I love the aspects of carrying between the 15s that come with the second row. What most people would see as the grunt work, I enjoy that too. Then in the back row, if I get a bit more time on the edge, then it's also nice. I’m happy either way.”

An important start to the season

Brown seems to be improving with every passing season and was rewarded with a late call-up by the British and Irish Lions in the summer, leaving Scotland’s tour party in New Zealand to join Andy Farrell’s squad in Australia. He made an appearance off the bench against the First Nations & Pasifika XV, another memorable occasion for the 24-year-old who in the last two years has also helped Glasgow win the URC, made his Scotland debut and started his first match in the Six Nations.

The progress has been rapid and Brown wants to keep it going.

“It was huge for me to start this season well, off the back of last season, when I probably achieved more than I thought I could,” he said. “So to kind of keep the ball rolling, this autumn Test series was a huge goal of mine: to play well enough for Glasgow to get selected in the squad.

“I also wanted to give the confidence in areas of my game that I knew I needed to work on through playing more Test rugby last year. That was a great experience and the main thing was just taking some of those work-ons; things you can't get away with in Test rugby and try to implement them week in, week out with Glasgow.”

Gregor Brown (right) won a British and Irish Lions cap over the summer. | Getty Images

Having won four of their five games in the first block of the URC, the Warriors look well placed to challenge when the league resumes after the international break. Friday was a statement victory over the team Glasgow beat in the 2024 final but who won at Scotstoun last season.

“From the first block of five games, this was the one that we were looking at as a must-win,” said Brown after Glasgow came from 12-7 down early in the second half to win. “We've obviously got a little bit of history with the Bulls, and against a team like them it's not going to be perfect all the way through.

“They're such a physical team but I thought we dealt with that well for the most part. Moving the ball around, we got a lot of joy out of that, and then after that sticky bit in the middle, it was really pleasing that we could go back to our maul. Some people might think it hasn't been functioning, but we won a penalty that pinned them down in the corner and then got the penalty try. That was really pleasing.

“Playing these South African teams, it's different to any other team in the league really, but it's really good to test yourself. Things that you get away with playing against other teams you can't really get away with against them. It’s the perfect test, hopefully heading into Test match rugby.

“Carrying into them is a lot harder, then they challenge the breakdown really well. All these things are the main step up in international rugby, so to have this just before going off into camp was definitely huge.”

Memories of the All Blacks

It’s America up first but it’s the match with New Zealand on November 8 that is the stand-out fixture in Scotland’s autumn schedule and Brown would dearly love to be involved.

“I remember coming to, not the most recent All Blacks game, but the one before [in 2017]. Me and my dad came to watch. I remember it vividly even now, turning all the lights off with the phones out and stuff, and I also remember thinking how cool it would be to play in big games like that at home.