Scotland under-20 head coach Kenny Murray has named a whole host of debutants in the matchday 23 to play England in the Six Nations opener on Friday evening, including Amena Caqusau who has got “real X-factor”.

The winger was born in England, but has Fijian heritage and has lived in Scotland since his family moved north around eight years ago. He studied at Queen Victoria School in Dunblane and, after doing well for Scotland under-18s in France last April, he left school and has scored seven tries to date in his debut Tennent’s Premiership season with GHA.

“Amena is an exciting player who has got real X-factor,” Murray said. “He’s really good with ball-in-hand going forward, I like his footwork and his mindset to attack. We are working on areas he needs to improve, but he’s an exciting player who I think people will like watch.”

Scotland go into the match at the Twickenham Stoop as massive underdogs given that they have lost 14 games in a row at this level taking in the last two Six Nations and last year’s Summer Series in Italy.

Amena Caqusau has been named in the Scotland U20 starting XV to face England in the Six Nations opener. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The Scottish squad includes six players who play in the Premiership or National League Division One in this country while England have the likes of Greg Fisilau and Chandler Cunningham-South, who play professionally for Exeter Chiefs and London Irish respectively, in their back-row.

“Ultimately it is 15 people against 15 people,” Murray added. “We know England are going to back themselves against us, but our theme this year is about fighting for every inch.”