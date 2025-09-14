Scotland star retires aged 29 after Scottish Rugby contract decision - 'I'm still trying to find the answers'
Jade Konkel has revealed she chose to retire from international rugby after not being offered a contract by the Scottish Rugby Union.
The 29-year-old played her 74th and final game for Scotland in their 40-8 defeat to England in the Women’s Rugby World Cup on Sunday.
The back row had announced her retirement two days earlier, and has since explained that she was overlooked for a new deal.
Scotland, who were playing in their first quarter-final in 23 years, have been locked in a contract dispute since the Six Nations, with as many as half of the World Cup squad expected to be without a deal at the conclusion of the tournament.
“There were [contract issues],” Konkel said. “Not many players get to finish on their terms and ultimately, I believe if I didn’t finish at this tournament, then I wouldn’t get to finish on my terms.
“I’m very disappointed, but I am also grateful that I got to spend one last time on the pitch with the girls, because it has been an incredible 13 years.
“I am still trying to find the answers for [not being offered a contract] myself. My reasons were performance for club and country, which I thought was interesting given I got Player of the Year for Quins this year. I don’t know the ins and outs of it — a depth chart of players coming through, and individual circumstance.”
Konkel made history in 2016 as the first Scottish woman to be offered a professional contract. The Highlands native left the field on 47 minutes and was seen in tears on the bench.
She revealed that a short conversation with “people higher up” confirmed the end of her time as a contracted player. She added: “It is a business at the end of the day. It is the fact that it was a six-minute conversation, after 13 years of service."
The Scottish Rugby Union are continuing with their plan to strengthen the teams in Glasgow and Edinburgh.
The majority of the World Cup squad ply their trade in England’s Premiership Women’s Rugby, including Konkel, who plays for London club Harlequins.
