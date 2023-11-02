Scotland star nominated for World Rugby Women's Breakthrough Player of the Year

Francesca McGhie’s amazing debut season for Scotland has been recognised with a nomination for the World Rugby Women’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year award.

Francesca McGhie of Scotland scores a try during a TikTok Women's Six Nations match against Ireland at the DAM Health Stadium, on April 29, 2023. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Winger, McGhie, burst onto the international scene aged 19 with a debut against England in the TikTok Women’s Six Nations in March. She started all five matches in that competition and scored a debut try against Ireland in the win at the end of April.

Now 20, she has since made it up to nine caps and scored further tries against Spain and USA.

McGhie has been part of Scotland’s six Test wins on the spin which concluded with them winning the WXV 2 competition in South Africa last weekend.

She said: “I’m delighted and honoured to receive this nomination and to be considered for this award alongside some fantastic players.”

McGhie only took up the sport via East Lothian girls training in 2018 and, in 2021/22 in her first senior season, the former Loretto and George Watson’s College pupil scored a hat-trick of tries for Watsonians as they won the Premiership final against Hillhead Jordanhill.

Since then she has starred for the Thistles in the Celtic Challenge and helped Watsonians win the Sarah Beaney Cup earlier this year. McGhie now plays for Leicester Tigers.