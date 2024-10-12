Scotland star Finn Russell scores classy try as Bath sizzle in dramatic west-country derby
Scotland stand-off Finn Russell inspired Bath to an impressive 55-31 win away at Gloucester in a dramatic and full-blooded west-country derby in the Gallagher Premiership.
The Scotland talisman kicked 13 points at Kingsholm, but it was Russell’s try on 26 minutes that really caught they eye. The Bath No 10 exchanged passes with hooker Tom Dunn and drove towards the tryline and although Gloucester Max Llewellyn centre managed to tackle him, Russell rolled over the whitewash and managed to ground the ball impressively.
That try was the catalyst for Johan van Graan’s side to go on and record their biggest ever win over their arch rivals, with Russell’s fellow Scotland internationalist Josh Bayliss also scoring a try. Scotland centre Cam Redpath was sent to the sin bin on 73 minutes, but it had no bearing on the outcome.
Russell landed five conversions and a penalty, although he did also miss two kicks, with one striking the post.
The win moves Bath provisionally into third place in the league standings, while Gloucester sit seventh.
Comments
