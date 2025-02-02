Centre’s treble enhances stock in a big year for rugby

A hat-trick for Huw Jones - his first in Test rugby - was the highlight of Scotland’s 31-19 win over Italy and Gregor Townsend believes the British & Irish Lions could also be beneficiaries of the centre’s fine form.

The national coach described Jones as being at the “sweet spot” in his career after almost a decade of playing international rugby. This was his 30th Six Nations match and the treble against Italy took his try tally to 15 in the championship. It’s an outstanding return and it’s no wonder Townsend didn’t hesitate when asked about the prospect of Jones being on the plane to Australia in the summer.

“Yeah, he would be an asset [to the Lions],” said the Scotland coach. “He's played really well now for a couple of years at the highest level in big games.

“I thought the game against South Africa back in the autumn, he was outstanding, breaking tackles against what's regarded as the best defensive team in the world. He's a world-class finisher and a very good passer too. He's got the all-round game that he showed and he can show again and again for us.

“It's great to have Huw in this sweet-spot of confidence, experience and physical attributes. He's at the top of his game right now.”

Jones has spoken frankly in the past about how he needed to be better defensively, particularly at international level, and he has worked hard on that side of his game to fit into the system devised by Steve Tandy, Scotland's defence coach. It’s a part of the player’s skillset that can sometimes go overlooked amid his try-scoring exploits.

“He’s a more complete player now,” said Townsend. “That comes from more of his defensive displays. He's very, very good in defence and that's a tough position to defend in at 13.

“His work in contact, his work-rate off the ball, you probably don't see it. We often don't see it on first viewing, but the amount of times he, Stafford [McDowall, his centre partner] and others are tracking to get on ball. They often don't get ball. But on Saturday it brought us rewards. Off the ball work and that support play got him the tries.”

Jones needed to keep pace with Duhan van der Merwe and Darcy Graham for his first two tries after both wingers made searing breaks before feeding the supporting centre. The third try required a bit more work from Jones who took a long pass from Tom Jordan then checked back inside and dodged his way past three Italian defenders before stretching for the line.

It was his two second-half tries in the space of five minutes that won the game for Scotland after Italy had come back from 19-6 down to tie things up at 19-19 in the 46th minute. Townsend’s side should have been well clear at that point after Rory Darge, Jones and Ben White had all touched down in the first half. But four penalties from Tommaso Allan kept the Italians in touch and when Juan Ingnacio Brex intercepted Finn Russell’s pass to score from halfway the match was suddenly level.

The Scots regrouped and showed impressive composure to take back control but such lapses are likely to be punished more severely when Ireland come to Murrayfield on Sunday. One of the key selection decisions for Townsend for the round two match will be who should partner Jones in the centre. McDowall stepped in for the injured Sione Tuipulotu against Italy and impressed the Scotland coach but Jordan came off the bench for the final 23 minutes and made an impact.

Townsend doesn’t envisage too many changes against Ireland but admitted that Jordan’s impressive cameo gave him a dilemma.

“Absolutely, it could be,” said the coach. “He was one of the options to play 12 in this game, but Stafford did really well, was solid and probably didn't get the chances that guys outside him got in terms of the ball into space.

“So yes, we will look at it. That's one position, but there will be many more. But there is also the benefit of the team playing again, having had that experience together, having trained for now two weeks.

“So I wouldn't have thought the selection would make too many changes, but we'll see.”

Townsend is also mindful of McDowall’s performance the last time Scotland played Ireland, in Dublin last March. The home side won 17-13 but the coach felt his team stood up well to the champions, with McDowall to the fore on his Six Nations debut.

“He played really well that day,” said Townsend. “He was very strong defensively and that was an excellent defensive performance out in Dublin.

“He was selected for a reason against Italy. We believe he's the best player for us at 12 and he'll be a strong contender for next week.”

Ireland’s record against Scotland makes for grisly reading. They have now beaten Townsend’s team 10 times in a row and will arrive in Edinburgh this week on the back of a 27-22 opening win over England.

It is difficult to find too many positives for Scotland in this fixture but Townsend believes the improvement in his team’s performance from the one-sided defeat at the World Cup in Paris in 2023 to last year’s game in Dublin was a cause for hope.

“I think in Paris [in the World Cup], that had a big influence on who we became as a team after that defeat,” said the coach.