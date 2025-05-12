Lock expected to miss out on summer tour of Australia

Scott Cummings has fond memories of rising early to watch the 2013 Lions in Australia but the Scotland forward had no expectations of making Andy Farrell’s squad for this summer’s tour.

The Glasgow Warriors lock had been out for more than three months after fracturing his arm in the Champions Cup against Harlequins and had played only 20 minutes of rugby since the injury when Farrell called him up.

It was a sweet moment for one of the most conscientious players in Scottish rugby and someone who rarely seeks the spotlight. The broken arm meant he had missed the entire Six Nations and Cummings wasn’t holding out much hope for a Lions call.

Glasgow Warriors' Scott Cummings has been called up to represent the British and Irish Lions in Australia this summer. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“I thought that might have been my chances over,” he said. “I was gutted at not getting to represent Scotland as well because the injury was just the week before [the Six Nations]. I was just trying to fight to get back as quickly as I could.”

Cummings, 28, made his comeback for Glasgow when he came off the bench against the Bulls last month but his inclusion in Farrell’s squad when it was named on Thursday came as a shock to the player.

Asked when he thought he might be in with a chance of being a Lion, he smiled. “When my name was announced! When you start playing for Scotland, it's in the back of your mind. At the time of the last tour [in 2021] I had only just broken into the Scotland team so I wasn't expecting to go. You don’t know if you're in contention or if they've thought about you. It's never something I've expected to get to but it's something I've strived to get to. It is the pinnacle of my career.”

Celebrations in the Glasgow Warriors team room as Zander Fagerson, left, and Scott Cummings find out they're in the Lions squad. | SNS Group

The Lions are returning to Australia for the first time in 12 years and Cummings is one of eight Scots in the touring party. There are only two Welsh players in the squad, a far cry from 2013 when the starting XV for the decisive final Test in Sydney contained 10 Wales internationals and went on to crush the Wallabies 41-16 to clinch the series.

“I still remember getting up early to watch the 2013 tour to Australia, so these are the sort of moments that I've dreamed of for years.

“I remember being with my mates - we all got up and watched it. That third Test, they picked a lot of the Welsh players, played really well and got the win. There's lots of massive moments. Seeing boys like Zander [Fagerson] on the last tour was amazing as well. It's amazing to feel I'll be following in their footsteps.”

Fagerson has been picked again, as have his Warriors team-mates Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu, Edinburgh’s Pierre Schoeman and Duhan van der Merwe, Bath’s Finn Russell and Toulouse’s Blair Kinghorn. There is also Scottish influence in the coaching staff, with John Dalziel appointed as one of Farrell’s assistants.

