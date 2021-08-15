Scotland stand-off Finn Russell linked with big-money move from Racing 92 to Japanese club

Reports suggest Finn Russell is a wanted man, with Japanese club Green Rockets eyeing his signature.

Stand-off Russell, who is currently contracted to Racing 92 in France, is one of the most desirable players in the world, his reputation enhanced by recent strong performances for the British and Irish Lions on the tour of South Africa.

The 28-year-old is settled in Paris, where he moved to in 2018 after six years with Glasgow Warriors, but now the Green Rockets are preparing a package that would make him one of the best-paid players in the game.

Japanese rugby is going through a rebranding and will be known as Japan Rugby League One for the 2022 campaign.

Ex-Australia coach Michael Cheika has been appointed by the Green Rockets as their new director of rugby, who are based in the city of Abiko and coached by Ryota Asano, and The Rugby Paper reports that Russell’s signature is at the top of Cheika’s wishlist.

They also claim that the contract proposed for Russell would see him earn more money than South Africa’s Handre Pollard and New Zealand Charles Piutau, who are two of the sport’s best rewarded stars.