Townsend names XV to face France but hand forced by fitness issues

Gregor Brown will make his first Six Nations start for Scotland in Saturday’s clash with France in Paris in one of two changes to Gregor Townsend’s starting side.

Jack Dempsey has been ruled out with a hamstring injury and is replaced at No 8 by Matt Fagerson. Rory Darge, Scotland’s co-captain, has been passed fit to play after recovering from a bang on the hip he sustained against Wales.

Brown, 23, replaces Jonny Gray in the second row after coming off the bench in Scotland’s previous four Six Nations matches. The Glasgow Warriors lock, who made his Scotland debut last summer against Canada, will team up with Grant Gilchrist. Gray drops to the bench.

Gregor Brown will make his first Scotland Six Nations start at lock against France. | SNS Group / SRU

It is the final match of the campaign and Townsend has picked two new forwards among the replacements. Ben Muncaster, the Edinburgh back-rower, and Marshall Sykes, the Edinburgh lock, are both named on the bench as Townsend reverts to a six-two split of forwards and backs. It will be the pair’s first involvement in a Six Nations match.

Jamie Dobie comes back in to cover scrum-half and wing, with George Horne and Kyle Rowe dropping out.

Title-chasing France have made two enforced changes following the injuries to Antoine Dupont and Pierre-Louis Barassi during the 42-27 win over Ireland last Saturday. Maxime Lucu, so impressive after coming on for Dupont in Dublin, starts at scrum-half and the experienced Gael Fickou replaces Bararri at outside centre.

Fabien Galthie has once again gone with a seven-one split of forwards and backs on the bench.

France v Scotland teams

France: 15. Thomas Ramos; 14. Damian Penaud, 13. Gael Fickou, 12. Yoram Moefana, 11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey; 10. Romain Ntamack, 9. Maxime Lucu; 1. Jean-Baptiste Gros, 2. Pesto Mauvaka, 3. Uini Atonio, 4. Thibaud Flament, 5. Mickael Guillard, 6. Francois Cros, 7. Paul Boudehent, 8. Gregory Alldritt (capt). Replacements: 16. Julien Marchand, 17. Cyril Baille, 18. Dorian Aldegheri, 19. Emmanuel Meafou, 20. Hugo Auradou, 21. Oscar Jegou, 22. Anthony Jelonch, 23. Nolann le Garrec.