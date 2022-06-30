Scotland spring a surprise at full-back for Argentina first Test

Scotland's Rory Hutchinson has been selected at full-back. (Photo by Gary Hutchison / SNS Group/ SRU)

The five-times capped Hutchinson has been picked at full-back for the first Test against Argentina in Jujuy on Saturday.

With Stuart Hogg left at home to rest and Huw Jones injured on the eve of the tour, Scotland are short of full-back options, with the uncapped Ollie Smith the only orthodox No 15 in the squad.

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Townsend hinted before leaving that he might deploy Hutchinson in the full-back role and the Northampton man comes in for only his second start for his country.

Blair Kinghorn starts the game at stand-off and is partnered by the experienced scrum-half Ali Price who has been named as vice-captain.

Grant Gilchrist, the tour captain, will lead the team into the first of three Tests against Argentina.

Luke Crosbie, who skippered Scotland A to the win over Chile last weekend, is picked at openside flanker in what is his first start for the full Scotland side. His previous cap was won as a replacement against Tonga in the autumn. Crosbie gets the nod ahead of Rory Darge, who is on the bench after recovering from injury. Hamish Watson is not in the squad.

The rest of the team is experienced and includes Mark Bennett, the outside centre, who is making his first start for Scotland since 2016.

There are no uncapped players in the match-day 23.

Scotland (v Argentina, Estadio 23 de Agosto, Jujuy, Saturday, 8.10pm BST)

15. Rory Hutchinson - Northampton Saints - 5 caps

14. Darcy Graham - Edinburgh Rugby - 27 caps

13. Mark Bennett - Edinburgh Rugby - 24 caps

12. Sam Johnson - Glasgow Warriors - 24 caps

11. Duhan van der Merwe - Worcester Warriors - 16 caps

10. Blair Kinghorn - Edinburgh Rugby - 31 caps

9. Ali Price - Glasgow Warriors - (Vice-Captain) - 51 caps

1. Pierre Schoeman - Edinburgh Rugby - 9 caps

2. George Turner - Glasgow Warriors - 25 caps

3. Zander Fagerson - Glasgow Warriors - 47 caps

4. Grant Gilchrist - Edinburgh Rugby - (Captain) - 53 caps

5. Jonny Gray - Exeter Chiefs - 67 caps

6. Magnus Bradbury - Edinburgh Rugby - 18 caps

7. Luke Crosbie - Edinburgh Rugby - 1 cap

8. Matt Fagerson - Glasgow Warriors - 21 caps

Replacements

16. Ewan Ashman - Sale Sharks - 2 caps

17. Rory Sutherland - Worcester Warriors - 18 caps

18. Javan Sebastian - Scarlets - 1 cap

19. Sam Skinner - Exeter Chiefs - 20 caps

20. Rory Darge - Glasgow Warriors - 4 caps

21. Ben White - London Irish - 4 caps

22. Ross Thompson - Glasgow Warriors - 1 cap