Scotland 'sniffing around' Sale trio for Six Nations as Sharks chief alerts England of Gregor Townsend meetings
Gregor Townsend is said to be “sniffing around” Sale Sharks trio Tom Roebuck, Arron Reed and Gus Warr ahead of naming his 2024 Six Nations squad.
The Scotland coach has reportedly visited the players who are dual-qualified and remain uncapped. Roebuck, 22, who was born in Inverness and grew up in northwest England, has long been a player of interest to Townsend and has been in particularly good form of late, scoring a try in Sale’s win over Saracens last Friday. The winger has played for England age-grade sides up to under-20 level and was called into a senior squad by Eddie Jones in 2022 but has not played Test rugby.
According to a report in the Daily Telegraph, Sale’s director of rugby Alex Sanderson has alerted England head coach Steve Borthwick to Scotland’s interest. “Gregor Townsend was sniffing around in the week,” Sanderson said. “Steve keeps his cards very close to his chest, so he wouldn’t let me in [on his thinking] but I did ring him up just to let him know that Gregor Townsend has been in town. He has been down to meet them, so the ball is in Steve’s court now, isn’t it?"
Fellow winger Reed, 24, and scrum-half Warr, 24, are also both understood to be on Townsend’s radar. Both are former England Under-20 internationals but Warr also played age-grade rugby for Scotland and attended Dollar Academy.
Scotland’s interest in Northampton Saints stand-off Fin Smith also remains alive although Owen Farrell’s decision to miss this season’s Six Nations could open the England door for Smith. He was part of their Six Nations squad last season but wasn’t capped.
