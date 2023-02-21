Scotland Six Nations wins in Paris - rare but memorable moments for Townsend, Tait, Hastings, van der Merwe et al

4 . Cherry aids Scotland's cause in Paris

In between Duhan van der Merwe's two tries, replacement hooker Dave Cherry scored one of his own in 2021 as Scotland won in Paris for the first time in 22 years. Cherry, who was uncapped before the tournament started, also scored in the opening win over England. It was the first time Scotland had beaten both England and France away from home in the same season since 1926.

Photo: Loic Baratoux - SNS Group