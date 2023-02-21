Scotland Six Nations wins in Paris - rare but memorable moments for Townsend, Tait, Hastings, van der Merwe et al

Scotland head to Paris this weekend looking to maintain their excellent start to the 2023 Guinness Six Nations.
Bonus-point wins over England and Wales have lifted Gregor Townsend’s side into a share of first place with Ireland in the table but the Scots face their toughest test yet when they face defending champions France on Sunday. The French will be stinging from their defeat to Ireland in round two as they look to revive their defence of the title they won so impressively last season.
Townsend’s team won in dramatic fashion at the Stade de France in 2021 but Scottish victories in Paris have been few and far between – only eight since the end of World War II and six in the last 60 years. Here are a selection of memorable moments from Scotland’s triumphs in the French capital.
1. A dramatic finale in Paris
Scotland were trailing 23-20 when wing Duhan van der Merwe scored this dramatic winning try at the Stade de France two years ago. Adam Hastings' successful conversion made the final score 27-23 to the visitors and lifted them above England and level on points with Ireland in the final Six Nations table. The match was played on a Friday night after the rest of the tournament had been completed after a Covid outbreak in the French squad caused the game to be postponed.
Photo: Martin Bureau
2. Duhan van der Merwe at the double
Duhan van der Merwe exchanges words with France's lock Bernard Le Roux in a heated moment during Scotland's win in Paris on March 26 2021. Van der Merwe scored Scotland's first and last tries that evening to end the championship as the Six Nations' top try-scorer, with five in total.
Photo: Anne-Christine Poujoulat
3. Finn Russell sees red
Scotland's cause looked bleak when Finn Russell received a red card from English referee Wayne Barnes with nine minutes to go of the 2021 match in Paris. The stand-off was penalised for catching Brice Dulin near the throat with his elbow as he attempted to fend off the France full-back. Adam Hastings came off the bench to play a crucial role at fly-half in the final minutes, with Sam Johnson the unlucky back to be sacrificed.
Photo: Martin Bureau
4. Cherry aids Scotland's cause in Paris
In between Duhan van der Merwe's two tries, replacement hooker Dave Cherry scored one of his own in 2021 as Scotland won in Paris for the first time in 22 years. Cherry, who was uncapped before the tournament started, also scored in the opening win over England. It was the first time Scotland had beaten both England and France away from home in the same season since 1926.
Photo: Loic Baratoux - SNS Group