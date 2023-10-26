Scotland Six Nations try nominated for World Rugby Try of the Year award
The stunning solo effort in the Calcutta Cup win at Twickenham in February saw him receive the ball just inside Scotland’s half and find a gap in the England defence before shrugging off five tackles as he wound his way through to touch down.
There are two more Six Nations tries on the shortlist – two in the same Ireland v France match from Hugo Keenan and Damian Penaud – as well as Vinaya Habosi’s try for Fiji against Georgia at the Rugby World Cup.
The awards comprise of 11 categories in total with winners to be announced at a star-studded ceremony taking place at the Opéra Garnier in Paris on Sunday just hours after the conclusion of the Rugby World Cup final between New Zealand and South Africa at the Stade de France.
Fans can watch the event live and free on RugbyPass TV which pre-show coverge begining from 5pm.
