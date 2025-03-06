Scotland Six Nations team to play Wales revealed as star man returns and changes made to bench

Winger returns from concussion for visit of Wales to Murrayfield

Darcy Graham has been restored to the Scotland team for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations match against Wales at Murrayfield.

The Edinburgh winger missed the England game as he recovered from a concussion sustained against Ireland in round two but returns to the starting side in place of Kyle Rowe, who drops to the bench.

The inclusion of Graham - Scotland’s second top try-scorer of all time on 29 - is the only change made by head coach Gregor Townsend to his starting XV following the narrow loss to England a fortnight ago. The Scots outscored their hosts by three tries to one at Twickenham but went down 16-15, with Finn Russell missing a last-gasp conversion which would have won the match.

Townsend has made alterations to his bench, reverting to a five-three split of forwards and backs after going with six-two against the English. George Horne replaces Jamie Dobie as replacement scrum-half and joins Rowe and Stafford McDowall as the reserve backs.

Sam Skinner has dropped out and there is a return for prop Rory Sutherland who missed the England game due to a back spasm. Sutherland comes in for Jamie Bhatti as replacement loosehead.

Scotland are going for their third win in a row over Wales, something they last achieved between 1989 and 1991. Wales are seeking to avoid a record-extending 16th Test match defeat on the bounce.

They have named an unchanged team for the Murrayfield clash. Matt Sherratt, the interim head coach, has stuck with the side that led at half-time against Ireland in round three before losing 27-18 in Cardiff.

It is the first time since the 2019 Rugby World Cup that Wales have fielded the same XV in consecutive fixtures but they have made two changes to their bench with the inclusion of former captain Dewi Lake and Cardiff prop Keiron Assiratti.

Lake, who was Wales skipper in Australia last summer and throughout this season’s Autumn Nations Series, takes over from Evan Lloyd and will provide hooking cover for Elliot Dee, with Assiratti chosen instead of Henry Thomas as replacement tighthead prop.

Scotland v Wales teams

Scotland: Blair Kinghorn; Darcy Graham, Huw Jones, Tom Jordan, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ben White; Pierre Schoeman, Dave Cherry, Zander Fagerson, Jonny Gray, Grant Gilchrist, Jamie Ritchie, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey. Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, Will Hurd, Gregor Brown, Matt Fagerson, George Horne, Stafford McDowall, Kyle Rowe.

Wales: Blair Murray; Tom Rogers, Max Llewellyn, Ben Thomas, Ellis Mee; Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams; Nicky Smith, Elliot Dee, WillGriff John, Dafydd Jenkins, Will Rowlands, Jac Morgan, Tommy Reffell, Taulupe Faletau. Replacements: Dewi Lake, Gareth Thomas, Keiron Assiratti, Teddy Williams, Aaron Wainwright, Rhodri Williams, Jarrod Evans, Joe Roberts.