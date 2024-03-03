Scotland Six Nations stars Blair Kinghorn and Ben White victorious on return to Top 14 action

Full-back Kinghorn, who recently returned to fitness after a knee injury, played 65 minutes and kicked eight points for Toulouse as they easily swatted aside Castres at Stade Ernest-Wallon, while scrum-half White was on the pitch for 64 minutes as Toulon recorded a 44-22 home win over Perpignan at Stade Felix-Mayol. Toulouse are currently joint-top of the Top 14 alongside Stade Francais, while Toulon are in fifth place after their triumph over the league’s second bottom team.

Both Kinghorn and White starred for Scotland in their Calcutta Cup triumph over England last weekend and Gregor Townsend, the national team head coach, will hope both players report for international duty at the start of next week showing no ill-effects from their exertions in France ahead of Scotland’s next match away at Italy in Rome on Saturday. The duo were the only two non-Scottish Rugby contracted players to be in action over the weekend, with Gallagher Premiership idle and the SRU able to manage the game-time of Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors’ Scotland stars.