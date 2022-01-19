Scotland Six Nations squad named and there are five uncapped players

Five uncapped players have been called up, including Saracens back-row forward Andy Christie and London Irish pair Ben White and Kyle Rowe.
As expected, Rory Darge has been selected and the fifth uncapped man is scrum-half Ben Vellacott. The home-based pair are rewarded for excellent performances for Glasgow and Edinburgh, respectively.
But there is no place in the squad for Adam Hastings, the Gloucester stand-off. Glasgow half-backs Jamie Dobie, George Horne and Ross Thompson also drop out, along with Harlequins centre Huw Jones.
Cam Redpath, who enjoyed such a stunning debut for Scotland in last season’s Calcutta Cup win at Twickenham then missed the rest of the campaign, is back after a wretched time with injury.
There are also recalls for Edinburgh trio Mark Bennett, Magnus Bradbury and WP Nel and Northampton centre Rory Hutchinson.
There is no place for hookers Fraser Brown or Dave Cherry but Sale’s Ewan Ashman is included.
Scotland’s first game of the championship is against England at BT Murrayfield on Saturday 5 February.
Scotland 2022 Six Nations squad
Forwards
Ewan Ashman - Sale Sharks – 2 caps
Josh Bayliss – Bath Rugby – 2 caps
Jamie Bhatti - Glasgow Warriors – 22 caps
Magnus Bradbury – Edinburgh Rugby – 14 caps
Andy Christie - Saracens – uncapped
Scott Cummings – Glasgow Warriors – 21 caps
Rory Darge – Glasgow Warriors – uncapped
Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors – 17 caps
Zander Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors – 42 caps
Grant Gilchrist - Edinburgh Rugby – 48 caps
Jonny Gray - Exeter Chiefs – 64 caps
Nick Haining – Edinburgh Rugby – 10 caps
Jamie Hodgson - Edinburgh Rugby – 3 caps
Stuart McInally – Edinburgh Rugby – 43 caps
WP Nel – Edinburgh Rugby – 43 caps
Jamie Ritchie - Edinburgh Rugby – 31 caps
Pierre Schoeman - Edinburgh Rugby – 4 caps
Javan Sebastian – Scarlets – 1 cap
Sam Skinner – Exeter Chiefs – 15 caps
Rory Sutherland – Worcester Warriors – 16 caps
George Turner - Glasgow Warriors – 20 caps
Hamish Watson - Edinburgh Rugby – 45 caps
Backs
Mark Bennett – Edinburgh Rugby – 22 caps
Darcy Graham – Edinburgh Rugby – 22 caps
Chris Harris – Gloucester Rugby – 31 caps
Stuart Hogg – Exeter Chiefs – 88 caps - Captain
Rory Hutchinson – Northampton Saints – 5 caps
Sam Johnson - Glasgow Warriors – 21 caps
Blair Kinghorn - Edinburgh Rugby – 28 caps
Rufus McLean - Glasgow Warriors – 2 caps
Ali Price - Glasgow Warriors – 46 caps
Cameron Redpath – Bath Rugby – 1 cap
Kyle Rowe – London Irish – uncapped
Finn Russell – Racing 92 – 58 caps
Kyle Steyn - Glasgow Warriors – 3 caps
Sione Tuipulotu- Glasgow Warriors – 1 cap
Duhan van der Merwe - Worcester Warriors – 13 caps
Ben Vellacott – Edinburgh Rugby – uncapped
Ben White – London Irish – uncapped