Scotland Six Nations squad: Arron Reed set to be picked as England U-20 winger eyed by Gregor Townsend

Scotland are expected to include the Sale Sharks winger Arron Reed in their squad for the Six Nations, which will be named on Tuesday.

Reed has already represented England at under-18 and under-20 level and scored a try against Scotland in the 2019 U-20 Six Nations but now appears ready to embrace his Scottish heritage. At 24, he is a good age, possesses serious pace and has over 100 senior appearances for Sale under his belt. The Chester-born winger joined the Sharks Academy at 15 and went on to make his first team debut three years later in 2017. He has been a regular for Sale this season and has scored five tries in 11 Premiership outings. He helped the club reach the Premiership final last season and started the match as the Sharks lost 35-25 to Saracens at Twickenham.

