Scotland Six Nations squad: Arron Reed set to be picked as England U-20 winger eyed by Gregor Townsend
Scotland are expected to include the Sale Sharks winger Arron Reed in their squad for the Six Nations, which will be named on Tuesday.
Reed has already represented England at under-18 and under-20 level and scored a try against Scotland in the 2019 U-20 Six Nations but now appears ready to embrace his Scottish heritage. At 24, he is a good age, possesses serious pace and has over 100 senior appearances for Sale under his belt. The Chester-born winger joined the Sharks Academy at 15 and went on to make his first team debut three years later in 2017. He has been a regular for Sale this season and has scored five tries in 11 Premiership outings. He helped the club reach the Premiership final last season and started the match as the Sharks lost 35-25 to Saracens at Twickenham.
Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe remain Gregor Townsend’s frontline wingers but with Kyle Steyn having been sidelined by an ankle injury since October the Scotland coach is looking for back-up. He recently toured clubs in England, including Sale, where he was reported to have an interest not just in Reed but also his team-mates Tom Roebuck and Gus Warr who are both Scottish-qualified. Kyle Rowe, the Glasgow Warriors flyer, is also likely to come into consideration for a wing berth by Townsend after an impressive first half of the season following his move from London Irish. Rowe was capped on Scotland’s tour of Argentina in 2022 but suffered a serious knee injury on his Test debut.
