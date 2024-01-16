English-based props Alec Hepburn and Will Hurd and young Edinburgh back Harry Paterson are the surprise inclusions in Scotland’s squad for the 2024 Guinness Six Nations.

Gregor Townsend has selected the trio along with a fourth uncapped player, Sale Sharks wing Arron Reed, as part of a 39-player group which will kick off their campaign against Wales in Cardiff on February 3.

Hepburn, 30, was born in Perth, Australia, but is a former full England international. The Exeter Chiefs loosehead qualifies through his Scottish-born father and is able to switch allegiance because the last of his six England caps came over three years ago.

Exeter Chiefs' Alec Hepburn qualifies for Scotland through his father.

Fellow prop Hurd, 24, plays for Leicester Tigers and is a former Scotland under-20 international. Born in Ashby, Leicestershire, he joined the Tigers in February 2021 after a short-spell with Glasgow Warriors. He qualifies for Scotland through his maternal grandparents and played for Scotland Under-20 in the 2019 U20 Six Nations and Junior World Championship in Argentina.

Edinburgh-born Paterson came through the academy at the city club and had spells with Edinburgh Accies and the Watsonians Super6 side. The 22-year-old can play full-back or wing and came to prominence when he played in both 1872 Cup games against Glasgow Warriors last season. He’s had more game-time with Edinburgh this season and has impressed under new coach Sean Everitt.

Reed’s inclusion had been expected. The 24-year-old wing has been a standout performer for Sale Sharks, helping them to last season’s Premiership final. He’s scored five tries this season and Townsend has pulled off a coup by persuading him to commit to Scotland. The 24-year-old was born in Chester and is a former England U20 international but qualifies for Scotland through his father, Allan.

Elsewhere, there are recalls for stand-off Adam Hastings, centre Rory Hutchinson, wing Kyle Rowe, lock Glen Young and flankers Andy Christie and Josh Bayliss, none of whom were part of Townsend’s World Cup squad. There is no place for hooker Dave Cherry, whose World Cup ended early when he suffered a concussion after falling down stairs at the team hotel, nor his Edinburgh team-mate Hamish Watson, with the flanker also missing out. Centre Chris Harris is another noteworthy omission after a being regular over the last few years.

Leicester Tigers' Will Hurd is another prop called into the Scotland squad.

In all, the squad comprises 15 players from Glasgow Warriors, 13 from Edinburgh Rugby and a further 11 who ply their trade outside Scotland.

After facing Wales in Cardiff, Scotland host France and England at Scottish Gas Murrayfield, before rounding off the 2024 Guinness Six Nations with trips to Rome, to face Italy, and in Dublin to meet Ireland.

Full Scotland Six Nations squad

Forwards: Ewan Ashman – Edinburgh Rugby (12 caps), Josh Bayliss – Bath Rugby (5), Jamie Bhatti – Glasgow Warriors (34), Andy Christie – Saracens (4), Luke Crosbie – Edinburgh Rugby (7), Scott Cummings – Glasgow Warriors (33), Jack Dempsey – Glasgow Warriors (15), Rory Darge – Glasgow Warriors (15), Grant Gilchrist – Edinburgh Rugby (68), Richie Gray – Glasgow Warriors (78), Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (40), Zander Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors (62), Alec Hepburn – Exeter Chiefs (uncapped), Will Hurd – Leicester Tigers (uncapped), Johnny Matthews – Glasgow Warriors (1), WP Nel – Edinburgh Rugby (61), Jamie Ritchie – Edinburgh Rugby (46), Pierre Schoeman – Edinburgh Rugby (26), Sam Skinner – Edinburgh Rugby (30), George Turner – Glasgow Warriors (40), Glen Young – Edinburgh Rugby (3)

