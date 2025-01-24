Scotland Six Nations: New injury worry emerges as player suffers back spasm

Flanker unavailable for Edinburgh’s URC game in Wales

Luke Crosbie has emerged as the latest injury concern for Scotland ahead of the Guinness Six Nations.

The Edinburgh flanker has suffered a spasm in his back and hasn’t been considered for his club’s match against the Scarlets in Wales on Saturday.

The nature of the injury makes it difficult to say how quickly he will recover but national coach Gregor Townsend will be hoping he is available for Scotland’s opening game of the championship against Italy at Murrayfield on February 1. Townsend has already lost captain Sione Tuipulotu, lock Scott Cummings and hooker Dylan Richardson from his Six Nations squad due to injuries.

Sean Everitt, the Edinburgh coach, doesn’t think Crosbie’s problem is related to anything that happened in Sunday’s game against Black Lion.

Luke Crosbie, second from left, trains with Scotland at the Oriam. | SNS Group / SRU

“He didn't report anything post-match,” said Everitt. “His hamstring stiffened up in the game and that wasn't too serious. And then you wake up on Tuesday morning and you have a thoracic spasm. That wasn't due to the nature of the game on Sunday. Well, I hope not anyway. But at the same time, you can’t afford to throw caution to the wind when you're dealing with thoracic injuries, and there's no way that he could have played this week.”

Asked when how long it would take Crosbie to recover, Everitt added: “I think it's the nature of injuries that when it comes to spasms, you're not sure how long it's going to take to go away. So, I can't comment on that. But hopefully he will be back in training next week.”

Scotland duo Matt Currie and Patrick Harrison have been released from the Scotand squad so they can play for Edinburgh this weekend as Everitt’s side look to continue their good form by winning a fourth game in a row.

Harrison’s availability is particularly important given that all three of Edinburgh’s senior hookers are part of Townsend’s Six Nations squad. Ewan Ashman and Dave Cherry remain with Scotland so Edinburgh have drafted young Harri Morris on to the bench for Saturday’s game at Parc y Scarlets.

“Yes, very happy to have Paddy back,” said Everitt, the Edinburgh head coach. “We know that he's a competitor. He's also determined to win a cap in this Six Nations, so this is an opportunity for him.

“Sometimes when you get sent back to a club, you think it's all doom and gloom, but when you get an opportunity to play, sometimes it stands in good stead for you because the other guys are holding bags in training. So he's got an opportunity to put his hand up, but I'm especially pleased for a guy like Harri Morris, who earned a Scotland A call-up earlier in the season, to get a shot.”

There is a welcome comeback for Harry Paterson on the wing after a string of injuries and young Liam McConnell will make his first start for the club in a reshaped back row alongside Hamish Watson and Tom Dodd. There are also returns for experienced trio Ali Price, Boan Venter and Glen Young.

Academy back-rower Tom Currie is among the replacements and is in line to make his pro debut and join older brother Matt on the pitch. They would become the first brothers to represent Edinburgh together since twins Ben and Alex Toolis.

There are also places on the bench for prop Robin Hislop, who has recovered from a long-term knee injury, and Rob Carmichael, the 6ft 1in lock.

Edinburgh Rugby (v Scarlets, Parc y Scarlets, URC, Saturday, 3pm)

15. Wes Goosen; 14. Harry Paterson, 13. Matt Currie, 12. James Lang, 11. Lewis Wells; 10. Ben Healy, 9. Ali Price; 1. Boan Venter, 2. Paddy Harrison, 3. Paul Hill, 4. Glen Young, 5. Sam Skinner (capt), 6. Liam McConnell, 7. Hamish Watson, 8. Tom Dodd.