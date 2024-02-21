Kyle Steyn, centre, is seen during a training session at Oriam after rejoining the Scotland camp following the birth of his daughter. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

After a week of sleepless nights and changing nappies Kyle Steyn has returned to the Scotland camp to prepare for the Calcutta Cup match with England.

The new dad still had a slightly dazed look about him as he spoke to the media about the birth of his daughter Arabella Rose but he is hopeful both she and his wife Ally will be at Murrayfield on Saturday as Gregor Townsend’s side look to get their Six Nations campaign back on track following the defeat by France. The manner of the loss still rankles after the Scots were denied victory when the officials decided against awarding them a late try when Sam Skinner thought he had grounded the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steyn, 30, missed the French game after Ally went into labour the day before, forcing Townsend into a back-three reshuffle which saw Harry Paterson make his debut at full-back and Kyle Rowe move from 15 to take Steyn’s place on the right wing.

“She had been in labour from about four o’clock on Friday and we were hoping maybe I could make it back if baby was born in the middle of the night, but it didn’t go that way,” said Steyn. “Big credit to Harry and Kyle, both changed positions last minute. Patters had a great debut and Kyle did really well on the wing and I was busy on the couch. I was trying my best to watch but every five minutes my attention went elsewhere.

“I was the same as every other Scot, screaming ‘that’s down, that’s a try’. I was gutted for the boys, you could see it on their faces and that’s what really hurt, the feeling that was one that got away. But that’s why it was brilliant to be back in this week and see everybody. You can see guys have very much put that behind them and I think the Calcutta Cup at home is an easy reason to move on from that and focus forward.”

Steyn played in last year’s win at Twickenham but has never faced England at Murrayfield and is desperate to be involved this weekend. Scotland are going for their fourth win in a row over the Auld Enemy but the Glasgow winger has warned against complacency given England’s recent third-place finish at the Rugby World Cup and back-to-back wins over Italy and Wales in the Six Nations.

“They’re coming off the back of the World Cup, they’ve just made the semi-finals and they seem to be finding their gears under the new management,” he said. “They are a really good side with a lot of threats, so it’s a great challenge for us.”

It’s been a turbulent few weeks for the Steyn family and the winger praised his “amazing” wife. Arabella eventually arrived via Caesarean section late on Monday morning, and Steyn’s mother has now flown in from South Africa to see her granddaughter and lend a hand. “I haven’t had too many nappies to deal with, touch wood,” said Steyn. “Granny has had the worst one so far.”