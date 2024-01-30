Scotland haven’t had their troubles to seek in the front row as they prepare for another tilt at the Guinness Six Nations but there was some positive news on Tuesday on the progress of Javan Sebastian.

The tighthead prop has recovered quicker than expected from a knee injury and is now back in full training and in the mix for this weekend’s opener against Wales should he be required. Zander Fagerson is a certain starter for Scotland in Cardiff in the No 3 jersey but his usual understudy, the redoubtable WP Nel, has been ruled out with a neck injury. It means Gregor Townsend will have to pick a back-up tighthead without any Six Nations experience but the head coach at least has two options, albeit that neither were part of his original squad.

As well as Sebastian, Scotland have the uncapped Elliot Millar-Mills. The Northampton prop was drafted in after an injury to another uncapped tighthead, Will Hurd. Sebastian’s inclusion was announced this week when it became apparent that Nel wouldn’t be ready for the Wales match.

Elliot Millar-Mills has been in good form for Northampton Saints. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Sebastian hasn’t played since hurting his knee in Edinburgh’s win over Castres in the Challenge Cup on December 16. His club coach, Sean Everitt, expected the injury to keep him out for six to eight weeks but Sebastian has made good progress.

“Last week coming into it, it was going to be touch and go, so we’re a lot more confident now as he finished last week in full training and he’s started this week,” reported John Dalziel, Scotland’s forwards coach, speaking from the squad’s training camp in Spain. “So for me there’s no concern should we need him. He’s fit and available for selection. That’s a better position than we were in at the tail end of last week, so that’s great.”

Sebastian, 29, was part of Scotland’s World Cup squad and started in the win over Romania in Lille. With seven caps to his name he is a veritable Test veteran compared to Millar-Mills but Dalziel thinks the Northampton man’s scrummaging can be an asset for Scotland. The 31-year-old Stockport-born prop, who qualifies through his Scottish mother, has been around a while and had a stint with Edinburgh in the 2017-18 season. From there he moved on to Ealing Trailfinders and then Wasps. He returned to Edinburgh briefly last season but it was his move to Northampton and his form this season for the English high-flyers that has propelled him into the international reckoning.

“We knew about his credentials around scrummaging, which is a massive point of difference for him,” said Dalziel. “His ability to express himself outside of set-piece is something that he’s grown. He’s been in a number of environments from Wasps to Northampton and he’s had to learn a lot of stuff. Along the way, he’s picked up so many valuable lessons about what the level is about. He’s in fantastic form for Northampton, in terms of his ball carrying and ability to support breakdowns and the key ingredients for a tighthead at international level.

Javan Sebastian has recovered earlier than expected from a knee injury. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“We’ve chatted to him for a long time and I think he’s playing his best rugby now. He’s young for a tighthead in terms of what can happen. He’s come and added a lot and he’s merited selection. Other guys could have been here but he’s the guy in good form and playing well. We’ve been really impressed by him over the last two weeks. He’s playing for Northampton, one of the best teams in the Premiership, so there’s no doubt at all about his credentials.”

Dalziel was unsure when Nel would be fit to return, and the stalwart prop will be given all the time he needs, but the coach did not completely rule out the prospect of him featuring in Scotland’s second match, against France at Murrayfield on February 10.

“It’s kind of touch and go but with the neck there’s no point trying to rush him,” said Dalziel. “We’ve a good opportunity with Javan returning from injury as well to have a settled selection.

“Like all props it’s a constant battle. With your neck you don’t take any risk. The decision will be made with the medical team, but there’s no point rushing somebody with a neck. He’s in the best position, being at home at the moment, to be assessed fully with the wait to travel and all the other discomforts that come with that.

“We’re hoping by the time we get back from Wales, Saturday evening, Sunday, that we get good news and we’re back to a full and healthy squad again for next week.”

Scotland have appointed new co-captains in Finn Russell and Rory Darge, and Dalziel said that Jamie Ritchie had responded positively to losing the captaincy and hoped that it would help “lighten his load”.

“He was part of the decision as well,” said Dalziel. “We know, with a young captain and the intensity of a World Cup, for anybody that has been through that three months ... There is form to think about as well, and I think to try to be a bit fairer to Jamie, we’re trying to get him playing back to that best version of him.