Scotland Six Nations: Grant Gilchrist banned for opener against Wales
The lock forward was sent off by referee Sara Cox during Edinburgh’s win over Scarlets in the EPCR Challenge Cup last Friday. He received two yellow cards in the match, both for dangerous tackles.
His disciplinary case was dealt with by an independent judicial officer, Gareth Graham of England, who found that both tackles warranted yellow cards.
Gilchrist accepted the charge and co-operated with the disciplinary process but Graham felt mitigation could not be applied and issued a one-week suspension. With no club game for Edinburgh this weekend, the ban is applied to Scotland’s game in Cardiff on February 3.
Gilchrist, who is a regular starter for Scotland, will be free to play in the next Six Nations match, against France at Murrayfield on February 10. Both the player and EPCR have the right to appeal the decision.
