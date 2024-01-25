Grant Gilchrist was shown two yellow cards by referee Sara Cox during Edinburgh's Challenge Cup tie against Scarlets. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The lock forward was sent off by referee Sara Cox during Edinburgh’s win over Scarlets in the EPCR Challenge Cup last Friday. He received two yellow cards in the match, both for dangerous tackles.

His disciplinary case was dealt with by an independent judicial officer, Gareth Graham of England, who found that both tackles warranted yellow cards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gilchrist accepted the charge and co-operated with the disciplinary process but Graham felt mitigation could not be applied and issued a one-week suspension. With no club game for Edinburgh this weekend, the ban is applied to Scotland’s game in Cardiff on February 3.