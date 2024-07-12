Scotland's Geordie Gwynn was on target in the victory over Japan.

Scotland U-20s 46-10 Japan U-20s: Final beckons after overcoming Japanese in Pool A decider

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A sizzling second half performance saw Scotland turned on the style to defeat Japan 46-10 on Friday night at Hive Stadium in Edinburgh to progress to Wednesday’s men’s under-20 World Rugby Trophy final.

Last year in the event in Kenya the Scots lost their third group game to Uruguay to see their hopes of promotion to the Championship gone, but in this Pool A decider 12 months later they put in a professional showing to beat the Japanese.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means Kenny Murray’s charges will now take on Pool B toppers USA in the final in a few days with the victors from that being promoted from this second tier eight-team tournament to the top level twelve-team Championship for 2025.

Geordie Gwynn, the winger, was excellent here as were back-rows Freddy Douglas and Tom Currie and scrum-half Conor McAlpine and stand-off Andrew McLean, but in truth all the players Scotland used got pass marks.

Before this Scotland had beaten Samoa 123-15 and Hong Kong China 101-0, but this was their first big test - and they passed with flying colours.

Callum Norrie was a late call off with Jake Shearer on to the bench and he opening exchanges were pretty cagey, but Scotland then found some space in the eighth minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A break from McLean set up Gwynn on his inside and he showed good strength to break a tackle and go over. McLean converted and it was 7-0.

The quick play of Japan scrum-half was certainly serving as a warning to Scotland that if the opponents could get into their stride they could be dangerous, though.

The end of the first quarter came and went and it was still 7-0 before a moment of magic between Douglas and Gwynn in the 24th minute.

Douglas’ neat offload as he was falling and then Gwynn of Ealing Trailfinders/Brunel University stepped neatly past two players, outpaced another and bagged his second try. It was unconverted and it was 12-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gwynn then made a try saving tackle as Japan fought back before the opposition kicked a crucial penalty dead and wasted an opportunity.

With the clock in the red before half-time, Scotland second-row Euan McVie was held over the try line and the hosts had to make do with a 12 point advantage after 40 minutes.

The home side came out of the blocks flying at the start of the second half and scored two tries in the first eight minutes to give them a commanding advantage.

Firstly, Gwynn set up Doyle for his seventh try of the competition and then McLean went over. McLean converted both to make it 26-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Things went from bad to worse for Japan when back-row Koki Kawagoe was yellow carded and Douglas scored a converted try before a McLean penalty made it 36-0.

Japan were shellshocked, fair play to them they kept coming at Scotland, but the home defence was standing firm.

Japan sub Tasuku Masuyama scored an unconverted try and then back-row Shusui Kamei did the same before replacement Jack Hocking put the icing on the cake with a try to finish it 46-10.

USA made sure of topping their pool earlier in the day by beating Kenya 30-17 and, like the Scots, they have won three from three heading into the play-offs.