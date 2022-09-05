Scotland Sevens World Cup squad: Edinburgh's Freddie Owsley included for Cape Town event

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh's Freddie Owsley during a United Rugby Championship between Edinburgh Rugby and Zebre at the DAM Health Stadium.

The 25-year-old joined Edinburgh last season and has made three appearances for the club. He got his first taste of Sevens rugby for Scotland in Toulouse and London legs of the World Sevens Series and has kept his place for the showpiece tournament in Cape Town between September 9-11.

Jamie Farndale will captain the team, with Kaleem Barreto, Finn Callaghan, Reiss Cullen, Matt Davidson, Harvey Elms, Lee Jones, Paddy Kelly, Aaron Purewal, Femi Sofolarin and Callum Young making up the rest of the squad.

Scotland play Jamaica in the pre-round of 16 on Friday at 8.51am (BST), with all further matches over the course of the weekend determined by results in the knock-out format used at a Rugby World Cup Sevens. The event is being broadcast on ITV.