Scotland Sevens World Cup squad: Edinburgh's Freddie Owsley included for Cape Town event
Speedy Edinburgh Rugby winger Freddie Owsley has been included in the Scotland Sevens squad for this weekend’s World Cup.
The 25-year-old joined Edinburgh last season and has made three appearances for the club. He got his first taste of Sevens rugby for Scotland in Toulouse and London legs of the World Sevens Series and has kept his place for the showpiece tournament in Cape Town between September 9-11.
Jamie Farndale will captain the team, with Kaleem Barreto, Finn Callaghan, Reiss Cullen, Matt Davidson, Harvey Elms, Lee Jones, Paddy Kelly, Aaron Purewal, Femi Sofolarin and Callum Young making up the rest of the squad.
Scotland play Jamaica in the pre-round of 16 on Friday at 8.51am (BST), with all further matches over the course of the weekend determined by results in the knock-out format used at a Rugby World Cup Sevens. The event is being broadcast on ITV.
Head coach Ciaran Beattie said: “This is one of the landmark events in the global sevens calendar and we are focussed on making a big impression. It’s important that we end the sevens season well and the players are intent on delivering their best performance in a Scotland shirt.”