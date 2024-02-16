Scotland scrum-half Ben White extends contract with Toulon - 'I want to play at the highest level'

Scotland scrum-half Ben White has signed a fresh deal with Toulon, tying him to the Top 14 club until the summer of 2026.

The 25-year-old, who has been capped 20 times for Scotland, moved to France last summer following the demise of his previous club London Irish and has settled in well at Toulon under Pierre Mignoni. White’s contract was due to expire in June but Les Rouge et Noir have moved swiftly to extend his deal at the Stade Mayol by a further two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m very happy here,” said White. “I think this team has fantastic players and coaches and a brilliant support base. I think we can do something very special. When I moved here I didn’t just want to come for one year and leave, I wanted to invest and grow as a player. I want to be at a club with big ambition. I want to play at the highest level. I’ll give everything for this club.”

Ben White joined Toulon last summer from London Irish.