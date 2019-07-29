Scotland’s Ryan Wilson reveals ‘edge’ against Ireland ahead of World Cup

Scotland back-row Ryan Wilson has revealed there is no love lost between Gregor Townsend’s squad and their Irish counterparts ahead of the World Cup opener between the sides in Yokohama on 22 September.

The Scots and the Irish are both in camp as the build-up to the showpiece event in Japan intensifies. And, as the top two ranked teams in Pool A, the meeting between them will have a massive bearing on who progresses – and how – to the knockout stage.

Asked if there is any love lost between Scotland, seventh in the world and third-ranked Ireland, 30-year-old Wilson replied: “No there isn’t – and I quite enjoy it! There is an edge there, but you could say the same against England couldn’t you?

“There is a good edge there with Ireland, but that is what makes these games exciting and they are always physical games against Ireland so that first encounter is going to be a really physical and a tough one out in Japan so I suppose it is who comes off better after that.

“Ireland did well in the Six Nations and we didn’t, some people might say the pressure is on Ireland, but it is a different tournament and we will see where we are come September.”