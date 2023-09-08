The head coach has praised his leadership group ahead of the eagerly awaited match in Marseille on Sunday. Townsend named his team on Friday and there were no big surprises in the starting side which will be captained by Ritchie. Russell has been in fine form in the build up to the tournament and will attempt to open up the Springboks defence, while Gilchrist is one of the most experienced players in the squad and a key lineout operator for Scotland. Both are playing in their third World Cups.

“They are massively important,” said Townsend. “That trio have been working very well together for a while now. Finn leads our attack and brings more than just attack leadership. He brings his experience, how to stay calm and clear and Grant brings the lineout experience and the emotional side. He is a driver of that for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Jamie leans on them, uses them, relies on them to help his captaincy but the leadership is not a one or a three, it is everybody in the group being a leader at the right time being a leader for the team. As a coaching group we have been pleased at how the leadership has grown and the team has evolved as a group. It is a group that does not panic when things are going against them, they stay strong and listen and stay focused and learn from things that have happened in the game and training.”

From left: Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie, and vice-captains Grant Gilchrist and Finn Russell, will lead the side during the World Cup opener against South Africa. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Facing the world champions in the first match is the toughest possible start for Scotland who will also face Ireland, the No 1-ranked team, in Pool B, along with Tonga and Romania. South Africa are peaking at the right time having inflicted a record 35-7 defeat on New Zealand in their final warm-up game and Townsend has no doubts about their tournament pedigree and believes they have developed their game, adding more flair to their traditional physicality.

“They are a very good World Cup team,” said the coach. “They are a very good side between World Cups. They have done well in World Cups and are defending champions and will want to start like defending champions and bring their best game in the opener.

“It will be a game of mix, with power and pace. Maybe two years ago you would say South Africa was all power but they have added different parts to their game. They are moving the game more now and are not kicking as much as they used to. That brings challenges to our defence and opportunities for us to get the ball back. If we can play our game, a game we believe can threaten them in defence, but we must make sure that we bring our own power to the various contacts we get in the game, scrum, lineout maul, tackle and ruck clear. I believe it will be a brilliant game with two teams that are in form and desperate to get out of this pool.”