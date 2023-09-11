Scotland Rugby World Cup: Finn Russell gives update on own fitness after 'stinger' against South Africa

The Scotland fly-half took a blow to the ribs during the first half of the 18-3 defeat by defending champions South Africa following a collision with Kurt-Lee Arendse. Russell received medical treatment on the Stade Velodrome pitch in Marseille and while he was able to complete the full 80 minutes, there was some concern afterwards that the 30-year-old may miss the game against Tonga in Nice on Sunday, September 24.