Scotland Rugby World Cup: Finn Russell gives update on own fitness after 'stinger' against South Africa
Finn Russell says he will be fit for Scotland’s next Rugby World Cup match against Tonga despite appearing to pick up an injury during Sunday’s clash with South Africa.
The Scotland fly-half took a blow to the ribs during the first half of the 18-3 defeat by defending champions South Africa following a collision with Kurt-Lee Arendse. Russell received medical treatment on the Stade Velodrome pitch in Marseille and while he was able to complete the full 80 minutes, there was some concern afterwards that the 30-year-old may miss the game against Tonga in Nice on Sunday, September 24.
Russell, however, has played down those fears. “I’m alright,” he said. “I got a shot in the ribs and I think I was just pretty badly winded thankfully. The second one was a stinger which happens in rugby. These collisions happen and that’s part of it. Thankfully there’s nothing that bad. I’ll be good to go the next game.”