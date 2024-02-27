All Sections
Scotland rugby tour 2024: Opponents confirmed for opening match

Canada confirm match in Ottawa as summer calendar takes shape
Graham Bean
By Graham Bean
Published 27th Feb 2024, 22:07 GMT
Scotland will play Canada in Ottawa on July 6 in what is likely to be the first match of a summer tour which takes in North and South America.

Rugby Canada confirmed the fixture on Tuesday night. After Canada, Gregor Townsend’s side are expected to cross the border and take on the United States in Washington DC on July 13. The tour is then likely to move south, with games against Chile and Uruguay both under consideration.

Scotland played an A international against Chile in Santiago in 2022 ahead of their tour of Argentina but the hosts are likely to push for a full Test match this time around following their participation in last year’s Rugby World Cup.

Scotland have not played Canada since 2018 when they beat them 48-10 in Edmonton. Their last match with the US was on the same tour and ended in a shock 30-29 defeat in Houston.

