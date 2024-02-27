Scotland will play Canada in Ottawa on July 6 in what is likely to be the first match of a summer tour which takes in North and South America.

Rugby Canada confirmed the fixture on Tuesday night. After Canada, Gregor Townsend’s side are expected to cross the border and take on the United States in Washington DC on July 13. The tour is then likely to move south, with games against Chile and Uruguay both under consideration.

Scotland played an A international against Chile in Santiago in 2022 ahead of their tour of Argentina but the hosts are likely to push for a full Test match this time around following their participation in last year’s Rugby World Cup.