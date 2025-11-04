Scotland rugby fans asked to vote for greatest Murrayfield moment as shortlist revealed
Scottish rugby fans have been asked to vote for the greatest ever Murrayfield rugby moment as part of celebrations marking the national stadium’s centenary.
A panel of Scottish rugby icons – Sir Ian McGeechan, Chris Paterson, Mike Blair, and Dee Bradbury – have shortlisted three defining moments from 100 years of history.
Chosen from hundreds of nominations submitted through the Murrayfield Memories campaign, the shortlist includes Scotland’s famous 12-10 victory over Wales in 1975, played before an estimated 130,000 spectators – still regarded as the biggest rugby crowd ever assembled; the final whistle of the 1990 Grand Slam win over England – the last time Scotland managed a clean sweep in a single season; and the emotional moment in 2017 when Doddie Weir, who had been recently diagnosed with MND, walked onto the pitch with his family to deliver the match ball before Scotland faced New Zealand.
Graham Law, Scottish Rugby’s Head of Stakeholder Engagement, who convened the panel, said: “Trying to pick one defining Murrayfield Rugby Moment from almost a century of history is almost impossible – and we certainly found picking a shortlist tough.
“The incredible response to the Murrayfield Memories campaign shows just how much this stadium means to people across Scotland, and how deeply all these moments live on in our memories. We’ve loved hearing the stories and reliving the drama, and now it’s over to the fans to have their say on which moment deserves to be crowned the greatest of them all.”
Fans have until 5pm on Monday, November 10 to vote for their favourite Murrayfield moment here, with the winner to be announced ahead of Scotland’s Autumn Internationals clash with Argentina on Sunday, November 16.
The Murrayfield Greatest Rugby Moment Shortlist
1975: Scotland v Wales – The Record Crowd
On 1 March 1975, Scotland edged out Wales 12-10 in a Five Nations thriller that has gone down in folklore for the sheer scale of the crowd. More than 100,000 fans officially packed the terraces, though many believe the true number was closer to 130,000 – a figure that remains the stuff of legend.
In those days, you just turned up, bought your ticket, and walked in – no pre-booking. The SRU never accepted it was 130,000 – but it was. People were worried about the numbers – children being lifted down over the barriers to sit by the pitch. You couldn’t imagine it now, but it was incredible to witness.
1990: Scotland’s Grand Slam Triumph
For every panellist, Scotland’s 13–7 win over England in March 1990 stood as a defining Murrayfield moment. The match, remembered for David Sole’s famous slow walk onto the pitch, Tony Stanger’s try, and the rapturous final whistle, secured Scotland’s third and most recent Grand Slam.
I was coach that day, and it still sends shivers down my spine just thinking about it. The atmosphere was spectacular. The supporters cheered every line-out, every kick, every tackle as if we’d scored. There was a completeness about it – the team, the crowd, the moment. And the reaction to the final whistle was truly unbelievable. I still get shivers thinking about it. Bill McLaren said he couldn’t speak at the end of the game. There was a 30-second silence on television. Hearing that, it hit me that this was different.
2017: Doddie Weir’s Match Ball Delivery
Few moments in Murrayfield’s history have matched the emotion of Doddie Weir’s match ball delivery ahead of Scotland’s Test against New Zealand in November 2017. Recently diagnosed with MND, the former international lock walked onto the pitch alongside his sons Hamish, Angus and Ben – to an outpouring of applause and emotion from 67,000 fans.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.