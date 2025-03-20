Debutant selected among starting XV for curtain-raiser

Scotland head coach Bryan Easson has stayed true to his word in rewarding form over legacy after naming his team for their Guinness Women’s Six Nations opener against Wales.

Bristol Bears second row Hollie Cunningham is set to make her debut after being named at lock, with Scotland hoping to hit the ground running against a Welsh team they know very well.

The encounter at the Hive will also be a dress rehearsal for the Rugby World Cup clash between the two teams in August that may decide quarter-final qualification.

Bristol Bears’ Hollie Cunningham will make her Scotland debut against Wales at lock. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

And while cohesion and consistency of selection are often the main priorities for rugby coaches, Easson believes that the time is right to reward performance when it comes to putting his team together.

He explained: “I think it’s an exciting time because of the group that are pushing the current group. We are probably not picking on legacy, we are picking on performance now. It’s really exciting because we have got depth. We are selecting on how you perform and that challenges everybody.

“Cohesion is vitally important. But you have to perform to make sure you keep your place. Somebody shouldn’t keep their position just because the front row or the second row needs to be the same.

“We want to be driving that performance. That can be on a Saturday or how you train through the week, on and off the field. Cohesion is vitally important but also we want people looking over their shoulders thinking I need to work really hard to keep my place.”

Cunningham will start in the second row alongside the experienced Sarah Bonar, with the familiar back row of skipper Rachel Malcolm, Rachel McLachlan and Evie Gallagher at No.8. In the front row, props Anne Young and Elliann Clarke are both named to start a Six Nations encounter for the first time, packing down with Lana Skeldon.

The backline has a few familiar faces, including vice-captain Helen Nelson, who starts at fly-half, combining with the relatively inexperienced Leia Brebner-Holden in the half-backs.

In the outside backs, Lisa Thomson and Emma Orr will look to cement their status as one of the best centre pairings in the international game, while on the wings, Fran McGhie and Rhona Lloyd provide plenty of pace and finishing power.

Chloe Rollie completes the starting line-up at full-back, as Scotland seek a third straight win over the Welsh, who are under new leadership following the arrival of Gloucester-Hartpury coach Sean Lynn.

Under his predecessor, Ioan Cunningham, Wales were beaten 40-14 at the same ground last September, but prior to that, seven of the last nine meetings between the teams had been one-score affairs.

Easson has a mix of youth and experience on a bench that features six forwards, among them Harlequins back-rower Jade Konkel and experienced props Leah Bartlett and Christine Belisle. Among the newcomers, Alex Stewart will look to kick on after impressing in 2024, while second row Adelle Ferrie could mark her Scotland debut.

Caity Mattinson and Evie Wills are named as the two backs on the bench and will provide cover for any injuries that might occur in the backline.

Scotland team to face Wales:

15. Chloe Rollie – Trailfinders Women (70)

14. Rhona Lloyd – Les Lionnes du Stade Bordelais (52)

13. Emma Orr – Bristol Bears (24)

12. Lisa Thomson – Trailfinders Women (64)

11. Francesca McGhie – Leicester Tigers (17)

10. Helen Nelson (vice-captain) – Loughborough Lightning (65)

9. Leia Brebner-Holden – Loughborough Lightning (5)

1. Anne Young – Loughborough Lightning (15)

2. Lana Skeldon – Bristol Bears (74)

3. Elliann Clarke – Bristol Bears (15)

4. Hollie Cunningham – Bristol Bears (uncapped)

5. Sarah Bonar – Harlequins (42)

6. Rachel Malcolm (captain) – Unattached (52)

7. Rachel McLachlan – Montpellier (46)

8. Evie Gallagher – Bristol Bears (31) Replacements

16. Elis Martin – Loughborough Lightning (15)

17. Leah Bartlett – Leicester Tigers (38)

18. Christine Belisle – Loughborough Lightning (40)

19. Adelle Ferrie – Edinburgh Rugby/Corstorphine Cougars (uncapped)

20. Alex Stewart – Edinburgh Rugby/Corstorphine Cougars (8)

21. Jade Konkel – Harlequins (66)

22. Caity Mattinson – Trailfinders Women (27)