Scotland representation in England's top league 'a fantastic idea' says Lana Skeldon

Lana Skeldon. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Of the 36 Scotland players who have been involved to date in the wider squad during the ongoing TikTok Women’s Six Nations, 22 currently ply their trade down south in what is regarded as the best domestic league in the world.

They represent clubs like Loughborough Lightning, Harlequins, Worcester Warriors, Gloucester Hartpury, Sale Sharks, Saracens, DMP Durham Sharks and Exeter Chiefs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thirteen other squad members play for Scottish clubs or universities while Rhona Lloyd is with Les Lioness du Stade Bordelaise in France.

Rather than all the Scotland players being split up, it has been discussed that a Scottish-based side could enter the English top flight down the line.

Worcester Warriors’ hooker Skeldon, 28, said: “I think it is a fantastic idea and a fantastic opportunity for players in Scotland to be exposed to a higher level of club rugby because that is what we need moving forward.

“I think some of the players that play down south just now would return to Scotland because this is where they want to live, but some have their lives set-up down in England already [and would stay with their current clubs].

“So, it would be a real mixed bag in terms of who would come back and how it would work, but I think it is something that will continue to be looked at.”

Scotland host France in round three of the Six Nations at Scotstoun on Sunday.