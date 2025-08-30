Scotland reach World Cup quarter-finals with game to spare - but they want more

Scotland take down Fiji as fast start sets the tone

Scotland coach Bryan Easson saw his side make the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 23 years but claimed he wanted more.

Francesca McGhie took her tournament tally to five with a brace, as Rhona Lloyd also scored twice as hard-working Fiji were swatted aside 29-15.

Emma Orr got the other of Scotland’s tries as the backline shone for Scotland while the defence were forced to work hard against a stubborn Fijiana.

Francesca McGhie of Scotland scores her team's fourth try against Fiji. | Getty Images

“When you look at the adversity this team have faced over the last I don’t know how many years,” said Easson. “We have gone from a team that was 13th in the world to being fifth, and we are sixth at the moment. That shows the massive progress of this group.

“The progress of the depth of this group and the resilience of this group as well, so to qualify for the quarter-final of the World Cup is hugely rewarding for everyone involved.

“I said at the start of the World Cup that it is not just about coming here and taking part. We wanted a quarter-final, but we’ve got to keep pushing on. We can’t just be happy with that — we have to go as far as we can.”

Scotland start strong

McGhie scored just 94 seconds into the game, although it was still 39 seconds slower than her opener in the win against Wales last week.

On this occasion, Orr was the provider sending a grubber kick down the pitch which McGhie then kicked on herself before hoovering up the ball and dotting down.

Scotland then earned a player advantage with Vika Matarugu sent to the sin bin for a high tackle on Elliann Clarke. They immediately made Fiji pay as Lloyd went over for her first try of the World Cup, having been fed the ball out wide from a scrum.

Francesca McGhie (R) celebrates with Scotland's center Emma Orr (C). | AFP via Getty Images

On 25 minutes, Salford Community Stadium erupted as first Nunia Daunimoala broke free before sending the ball to Loraini Senivutu, who powered past Helen Nelson and over to bring Fiji right back into the game.

Eventually, Bryan Easson’s side were able to move themselves back to a two-try advantage as Lloyd went over for her second.

Orr set this one up too as she stole the ball before feeding Lloyd who burst through to score, and with Nelson making her first conversion, Scotland’s lead stood at 12 at the break.

Physical encounter for Scotland

Easson added : “It was bruising, it was physical, not unexpected but the physicality was there from minute one and they brought it to us, but we soaked it up.

“We probably fell off a few tackles which made it easier for them in terms of gainline but we had to do a job, and we got five tries and the job is done which is the most important thing.”

While Scotland ambled into the changing rooms at the break, Fiji ran in and they entered the second half with the same sense of determination. They crept closer and closer to a second try but were eventually held up on the line, however their pain was only temporary.

It was an excellent afternoon for the Scots in Salford. | Getty Images

Finally, after 11 minutes of asking Fiji were justly rewarded as Manuqalo Komaitai began and ended a move for her side’s second. Any hopes of closing the gap further were denied as Adi Salote Nailolo’s conversion attempt was charged down by Evie Gallagher.

Scotland responded, and while the move ended with McGhie crossing again, the forwards took all the credit driving a maul to the 5m line before McGhie was set up in the corner.

Martin was again on the wrong end of a huge hit, this time to the throat, and Bitila Tawake saw her yellow upgraded to a red to leave Fiji to play the final 24 minutes with 14. This saw Orr get the try her relentless effort deserved with a stunning run to the line for Scotland’s fifth.

Fijian rally too little, too late

Their player disadvantage did not hurt Fiji's spirit as Kolora Lomani raced to the line only to be forced into touch by a stunning last-ditch tackle from McGhie.

Fiji eventually got the third they had been hunting for as Karalaini Naisewa went over but it proved too little too late as Scotland wrapped up back-to-back wins at the World Cup for the first time since 2006.

“If you look at the stats, we had 37 per cent possession which is very difficult to get a foothold in the game and put them in positions where we can put them under pressure,” Easson said.

“But where we did have those opportunities, we took them and to score five tries with 37 per cent possession we are pretty pleased with it.”