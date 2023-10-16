Scotland prop Rory Sutherland joins French Top 14 outfit Oyonnax on one-year deal

Sutherland played for Scotland at the World Cup as a free agent and he will return to France for the rest of the season to play for Oyonnax. The 31-year-old has agreed a one-year deal with the Top 14 outfit and will join up with his new team-mates on Monday, October 23.

Capped 31 times by Scotland and three times by the British and Irish Lions, Sutherland started his pro career at Edinburgh. He spent seven years at Murrayfield between 2014 and 2021 before moving south to Worcester, but his time at the Warriors turned sour when they went into liquidation last season. Sutherland agreed a short-term deal with Ulster earlier this year but was released at the end of the season.