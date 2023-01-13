Scotland prop Murray McCallum rejoins Edinburgh following trial with French outfit

The 26-year-old, who had five years with the capital club between 2016 and 2021 and made 63 appearances, was released from Worcester Warriors when the English outfit went into administration last September. Capped three times by Scotland , he recently had a trial with French second-tier outfit Montauban but Edinburgh have moved to strengthen their front-row options.

On returning to Edinburgh, McCallum said: “I can't wait to get started with the boys. There's still a lot of work to do this season and big games to play in and I'm looking forward to helping the team in every way I can. There are still a lot of people at the club from when I left in 2021, players and staff. So it's going be great to see some familiar faces, as well as get to know the new ones. I want to play at the highest level possible and be competitive and Edinburgh are eating at the top table just now. It's a great time to join.”