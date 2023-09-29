Jamie Bhatti has been flying aeroplanes in between Scotland training sessions at the Rugby World Cup. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Stuart McInally, who was forced to leave the World Cup this week because of a neck injury, has spoken at length about his plans to fly commercial airlines, a career he will now pursue following his retirement from rugby. But also waiting in the wings is Jamie Bhatti who is taking lessons at a flying school in Cumbernauld in his quest for a private pilot’s licence. The loosehead prop, picked to start against Romania in Lille on Saturday, has even managed to fit in a lesson close to Scotland’s training base on the Cote d’Azure.

“I went flying on Tuesday afternoon after training. I went to Cannes and went for a flight, and it was brilliant, unreal,” said Bhatti. “Took off from Cannes Mandelieu Airport and went out over the water to Saint-Tropez, down to 500 feet and right along the coast back to Cannes. It was amazing – all the yachts and villas, there were some views – it’s not like Cumbernauld, anyway! You don’t see many yachts and villas there!”

Bhatti, like McInally, has got the bug and is giving serious consideration to working as a pilot when he hangs up his boots.

“I’ve got six more exams to get through. I’ve been doing my study out here during my down-time. I’ve also got to do 45 hours of flying and I’m on 34 at the moment, but 10 hours have to be solo.”

The 30-year-old has also been flying high in his rugby career, forcing his way back into the Scotland set-up after an excellent season with Glasgow Warriors. He now has the chance to start for the first time at this World Cup after coming off the bench against South Africa.

It’s a three-way fight with Pierre Schoeman and Rory Sutherland for the two loosehead berths in each matchday 23 and Bhatti knows a strong performance against Romania could put him in the frame for the decider with Ireland next weekend.

“I pride myself on my set-piece and, especially at Test match level, if I’m able to go out there and win penalties at scrum-time and be solid in the maul, it’s always good to have that in your team,” he said.

Bhatti was cut from the squad just before the last World Cup, a gut-wrenching experience which led him to question whether he wanted to go through it all again this time around. Thankfully he did and is now enjoying the fruits of a gruelling summer camp.

“I know in Japan in 2019 we only took five props and I missed out but we’ve taken six this year. I’d had a really good season with Glasgow, was consistent and played a lot of big games, so I was confident.