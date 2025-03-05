Head coach Gregor Townsend names his Scotland team to play Wales on Thursday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)Head coach Gregor Townsend names his Scotland team to play Wales on Thursday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Scotland predicted team v Wales as Gregor Townsend faces stick or twist dilemma for Six Nations clash

Graham Bean
Chief Rugby Writer

Published 5th Mar 2025, 14:52 BST

How Scotland will likely line up at Murrayfield

Scotland take on Wales at Murrayfield on Saturday in round four of the Guinness Six Nations and Gregor Townsend's side are looking to return to winning ways after defeats by Ireland and England.

For the visitors, the situation is a lot more desperate. They are on a record run of 15 losses in a row and come to Edinburgh ranked 12th in the world, their lowest ever position.

Townsend will name his Scotland team on Thursday and this is what it could look like.

The loosehead lost his starting berth to Rory Sutherland for the match against Ireland but returned to the XV to face England and is expected to keep the jersey for this weekend.

1. Pierre Schoeman

The Edinburgh hooker is the most reliable thrower in the squad and has started all three matches in this season's championship, with Ewan Ashman providing back-up from the bench.

2. Dave Cherry

Scotland scrum hasn't been outstanding across the campaign but Fagerson is the man to address that this Saturday.

3. Zander Fagerson

Returned to France to play for Bordeaux-Begles last weekend and received a second-half yellow card in the away win over Perpignan. Set to win his 80th cap against Wales.

4. Jonny Gray

