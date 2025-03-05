Scotland take on Wales at Murrayfield on Saturday in round four of the Guinness Six Nations and Gregor Townsend's side are looking to return to winning ways after defeats by Ireland and England.

For the visitors, the situation is a lot more desperate. They are on a record run of 15 losses in a row and come to Edinburgh ranked 12th in the world, their lowest ever position.

Townsend will name his Scotland team on Thursday and this is what it could look like.

1 . Pierre Schoeman The loosehead lost his starting berth to Rory Sutherland for the match against Ireland but returned to the XV to face England and is expected to keep the jersey for this weekend.

2 . Dave Cherry The Edinburgh hooker is the most reliable thrower in the squad and has started all three matches in this season's championship, with Ewan Ashman providing back-up from the bench.

3 . Zander Fagerson Scotland scrum hasn't been outstanding across the campaign but Fagerson is the man to address that this Saturday.