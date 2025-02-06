Scotland will attempt to lay down a marker in the Six Nations by defeating Ireland for the first time in eight years on Sunday.

Not since a 27-22 victory under Vern Cotter at Murrayfield in 2017 have the Scots tasted victory in the fixture with their record standing at 10 successive defeats, losing 14 of the last 15 meetings against the Irish.

Both sides got their respective 2025 tournaments off to the ideal start last weekend with Scotland securing a bonus-point 31-19 victory over Italy in Edinburgh while Ireland also collected the full five points from their 27-22 win over England in Dublin.

Ireland are bidding to become the first side to win three successive Six Nations while Scotland have not finished higher than third since last lifting the trophy in 1999 in the final year of the Five Nations.

Both camps have suffered key injury blows with Scotland missing captain Sione Tuipulotu while Ireland are without their top scrummager Tadhg Furlong. Team selection will be key for Gregor Townsend if he is to end his wait for a first win over Ireland as Scotland head coach.

Here is how we think the Scotland starting XV will look when it is announced on Friday lunchtime...

Rory Sutherland The Glasgow Warriors prop impressed off the bench against Italy, with Scotland scrum coach Pieter de Villiers enthused by his contribution. Could get the nod to start ahead of Pierre Schoeman who made a match-winning contribution as an impact sub in Edinburgh's recent win over Glasgow.

Ewan Ashman Dave Cherry was starting hooker in the 31-19 win over the Italians, with Ewan Ashman replacing him after 51 minutes. The roles could be reversed this weekend against Ireland as Gregor Townsend juggles his front-row resources.

Zander Fagerson A shoo-in to anchor the Scotland scrum in what is likely to be a key battleground at Murrayfield on Sunday.