Scotland predicted team for Six Nations France finale as one major change looms large

Having opened their Six Nations campaign by beating Italy and then lost to Ireland and England, Scotland returned to winning ways with a 35-29 win over Wales at the weekend but it was hardly plain sailing. Gregor Townsend's side shipped 21 unanswered points in the final quarter as their 35-8 lead was whittled down to just six points.

The campaign ends in Paris on Saturday night against title-chasing France and there could be changes, particularly on the bench. Scotland's championship hopes are all but over and even a rare win in the French capital could end up with them finishing fourth.

Co-captain Rory Darge was injured in the win over Wales and is in a race to be fit to face powerful opponents who have selected a seven-one split of forwards and backs on their bench in recent games.

Townsend may try to counter that by sacrificing a replacement back and reverting to a six-two split at the Stade de France. Scotland last won at the Saint-Denis venue in 2021 when they stunned the hosts with a late winning try from Duhan van der Merwe.

1 . Pierre Schoeman Edinburgh loosehead has started three out of four of Scotland's Six Nations games this season and is likely to get the nod against France on Saturday.

2 . Dave Cherry The best lineout thrower in the squad and expected to keep the No 2 jersey for the fifth match in a row.

3 . Zander Fagerson Scotland seemed to suffer when he went off against Wales and the tighthead will have a massive role to play against the formidable French pack.

4 . Jonny Gray Now plying his trade in France with high-flying Bordeaux-Begles and his insights could be useful in what is likely to be hugely physical encounter.