Scotland predicted team v England: Major fitness calls and back row decisions for Six Nations clash

Much will depend on the fitness or otherwise of Finn Russell and Darcy Graham but Gregor Townsend could be tempted to make changes regardless for this weekend's match with England at Twickenham.

Scotland's loss to Ireland in round two was a dispiriting affair but the Calcutta Cup is the perfect game to lift spirits as Townsend's side go for a record fifth win in a row over their oldest rivals.

Ahead of the match in London on Saturday, The Scotsman takes a look at what the team might be ahead of head coach Gregor Townsend’s announcement on Thursday.

1 . Pierre Schoeman Edinburgh prop could return for Twickenham after losing his starting berth to Rory Sutherland against Ireland. | SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales

2 . Dave Cherry Made his Scotland debut off the bench in the historic win over England at Twickenham in 2021. Will battle it out with Edinburgh team-mate Ewan Ashman to start on Saturday. | SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales

3 . Zander Fagerson Influential tighthead in line to win his 73rd cap this weekend as Scotland seek to make it five wins in a row against England. | SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 09: Scotland's Jonny Gray at full time during a Guinness Six Nations match between Scotland and Ireland at Scottish Gas Murrayfield, on February 09, 2025, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group) The Bordeaux-Begles lock has been in good form for the Top 14 side this season. | SNS Group Photo Sales